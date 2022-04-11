Lease Analytics names Travis Beavers Vice President of Land, promotes Hayes Carter to Senior Vice President

DALLAS, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lease Analytics LLC announced today it promoted Travis Beavers to Vice President of Land. Hayes Carter, who previously held the position, is now the firm's new Senior Vice President.

Lease Analytics - helping oil & gas companies maximize asset value. (PRNewswire)

"We are very pleased to recognize Hayes and Travis who are instrumental to our continued growth," said Tom Agnew .

"We are very pleased to recognize Hayes and Travis who are instrumental to our continued growth," said Tom Agnew, founder and CEO of Lease Analytics. "Hayes' success in the market has played a key role in the expansion of our service lines, and Travis is a tremendous talent with a deep knowledge of the industry. I look forward to having both of them on our management team."

Mr. Beavers has served as Senior Landman at Lease Analytics since October 2020 participating in several large data clean-up engagements and advising on revenue recovery projects. He brings a decade of experience as a contract landman serving numerous companies in southeast Texas. Mr. Beavers is a CPL with the American Association of Professional Landmen (AAPL), where he currently serves as Regional Director and as Immediate Past President for the North Houston chapter. He received a BBA and an MBA from Stephen F. Austin University.

"It is a great privilege to be a part of the growing team at Lease Analytics," said Mr. Beavers. "I am excited about the opportunities to deliver innovative and valuable solutions to our clients."

Mr. Carter has served the company for nearly 4 years as its Vice President of Land. Prior to Lease Analytics, he spent 13 years in land negotiating and he served as Vice President of Business Development at Merestone Resources, where he personally led numerous large land acquisitions. He also owns multiple retail franchises in the Dallas/Fort Worth area. Mr. Carter is a graduate of Louisiana Tech.

"I am very proud to be a part of the Lease Analytics team and I look forward to contributing to our success in my new role," said Mr. Carter. "I am also proud to be part of a company with such a high level of honesty and integrity. We do everything we can to uphold our commitment to our clients."

About Lease Analytics

Lease Analytics is a premier land, accounting and IT consultancy firm serving the U.S. oil and gas industry. The company specializes in land data integrity and revenue recovery to help clients solve their toughest back office problems. Lease Analytics serves some of the largest and most successful energy companies in the U.S.

For over 15 years, Lease Analytics has had a 100% track record in their Revenue Recovery service, recovering over $40 million in non-op revenue for their clients. The company has reconciled over 500,000 leases and contracts and discovered 40,000 net acres. Their engagements are performance-based, delivering >100% IRR for all their clients.

CONTACT: Email info@lease-analytics.com or visit www.lease-analytics.com for more information.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Lease Analytics, LLC