Morningstar Announces Nominees for 2022 Morningstar Awards for Investing Excellence

CHICAGO, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Morningstar, Inc. (Nasdaq: MORN), a leading provider of independent investment research, today announced the nominees for the 2022 Morningstar Awards for Investing Excellence. The awards recognize portfolio managers and asset management firms who demonstrate excellent investment skill and an alignment of interests with the strategies' investors.

Morningstar selects nominees in two categories: Outstanding Portfolio Manager and Exemplary Stewardship. The nominees for the 2022 Morningstar Awards for Investing Excellence in the U.S. are:

Outstanding Portfolio Manager:

Hilda Applbaum of Capital Group, manager of American Funds American Balanced (ABALX) and American Funds Income Fund of America (AMECX), among others

Mary Ellen Stanek of Baird Asset Management, manager of Baird Aggregate Bond (BAGIX), Baird Core Plus Bond (BCOIX), Baird Short-Term Bond (BSBIX), and Baird Ultra Short Bond (BUBIX), among others

W. Michael Reckmeyer of Wellington Management, manager of Hartford Balanced Income (HBLYX), Hartford Equity Income (HQIYX), Vanguard Equity-Income (VEIRX), and Vanguard Wellesley Income (VWIAX), among others

Exemplary Stewardship:

Baird

Capital Group (American Funds)

PRIMECAP

"We're pleased to present this year's group of nominees, who have all shown an impressive commitment to investors through their fundamental investing approach," said Sarah Bush, Morningstar's director of manager research, North America. "These individuals and firms exhibit skillful, research-driven processes that have yielded strong returns over the long term for their shareholders."

Read more about each of our nominees on Morningstar.com: Outstanding Portfolio Manager and Exemplary Stewardship.

Morningstar will announce the award winners on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, and CNBC will feature the award winners on its "Power Lunch" program. Live updates from award announcements will be available on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/MorningstarInc or through the event hashtag, #MstarAwards.

Morningstar has granted annual awards to accomplished portfolio managers since 1988. The Morningstar Awards for Investing Excellence winners are chosen based on research and in-depth qualitative evaluation by Morningstar's manager research group. For more information about Morningstar Awards, visit https://go.morningstar.com/Morningstar-Awards. A list of current Morningstar Medalists is available here to Morningstar.com Premium Members.

Methodology

To be eligible for the Outstanding Portfolio Manager award, managers must run at least one investment strategy that is under Morningstar manager research analyst coverage and currently earns a Morningstar Analyst Rating™ (Analyst Rating) of Gold or Silver for at least one vehicle and/or share class. Exemplary Stewardship nominees must have received a Parent Pillar rating of High from Morningstar's manager research analysts, which indicates the firm's stewardship practices exceed the industry standard. The full methodology for the awards is available here.

About Morningstar, Inc.

Morningstar, Inc. is a leading provider of independent investment research in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The Company offers an extensive line of products and services for individual investors, financial advisors, asset managers and owners, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and institutional investors in the debt and private capital markets. Morningstar provides data and research insights on a wide range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, private capital markets, debt securities, and real-time global market data. Morningstar also offers investment management services through its investment advisory subsidiaries, with approximately $265 billion in assets under advisement and management as of Dec. 31, 2021. The Company has operations in 29 countries. For more information, visit www.morningstar.com/company. Follow Morningstar on Twitter @MorningstarInc.

Morningstar's Manager Research Group consists of various wholly owned subsidiaries of Morningstar, Inc. including, but not limited to, Morningstar Research Services LLC. Morningstar's Manager Research Group produces various ratings and assessments including the Morningstar Analyst Rating and the Morningstar Quantitative Rating. The Morningstar Analyst Rating is derived from a qualitative assessment process performed by a manager research analyst, whereas the Morningstar Quantitative Rating uses a machine-learning model based on the decision-making processes of Morningstar's analysts, their past ratings decisions, and the data used to support those decisions. In both cases, the ratings are forward-looking assessments and include assumptions of future events, which may or may not occur or may differ significantly from what was assumed. The Morningstar Analyst Ratings and Morningstar Quantitative Ratings are statements of opinions, subject to change, are not to be considered as guarantees, and should not be used as the sole basis for investment decisions. This press release is for informational purposes only; references to securities should not be considered an offer or solicitation to buy or sell the securities.

