Pompano Beach CRA Seeks Restaurant Operator for New Florida Destination

McNab House and Botanical Gardens to Feature Restaurant, Café, Tea House and Event Facilities

POMPANO BEACH, Fla., April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pompano Beach CRA has announced a Request for Proposal (RFP) for a Master Operator to renovate the historic McNab House and garage, construct a new kitchen, improve the surrounding area for outdoor dining, and design the dining program. The nationwide search invites commercial real estate professionals, with their restaurateur partners, and professional restaurant operators to submit proposals. The solicitation documents can be downloaded for free from the eBid System as a PDF at: https://pompanobeachfl.ionwave.net. The proposal deadline is June 9, 2022 by 2pm.

Rendering of the McNab House and Botanical Gardens (PRNewswire)

"We are creating a world-class botanical garden which will attract visitors who support the restaurants with traditional dining, in addition to a variety of special events including weddings and educational tours," said Nguyen Tran, CRA Director. "This is a tremendous opportunity for the right operator to work with us in developing a key element of this forthcoming Florida destination."

The McNab House is an iconic 1926 structure that was moved and restored to become the centerpiece of the botanical garden. The CRA will consider proposers that respond to the initial phase ("Phase 1") of the project: the McNab House and garage operations, which include the outdoor patio dining, kitchen annex building, and loading area. Proposers are encouraged to define their vision for all aspects of the project including "Phase 2", which includes the tea house, event facilities, and other amenities. The CRA has divided the project into phases so operations may begin at the restaurant while the remainder of the botanical garden is designed, funded, and built.

The CRA's consultants, Bermello Ajamil, and Partners ("B & A"), produced a Conceptual Master Plan for the entire Botanical Gardens; however, specific uses and locations remain flexible pending involvement of the Master Operator.

About the Pompano Beach CRA:

The City of Pompano Beach Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA) was created in 1989, with two independent districts. The Northwest CRA and East CRA were established by City government for the purpose of carrying out redevelopment activities that include reducing or eliminating blight, improving the economic health of an area, and encouraging public and private investments in a CRA district. The Pompano Beach CRA is funded through Tax Increment Financing (TIF). For more information http://www.pompanobeachfl.gov/pages/cra

