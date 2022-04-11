Wax Studios' P2E Game, Blockchain Brawlers, Witnesses Over $430 Million in Volume in First Two Weeks of Launch

Since launching on March 30th, the game's native token has seen over $431 million in trading volume, with players currently earning over 5,000 BRWL per day

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WAX Studios, a gaming and blockchain services studio created by the founders of the WAX Blockchain , recently witnessed the immensely successful launch of the beta release of Blockchain Brawlers , a play-to-earn (P2E), non-fungible token (NFT) game.

In the first two weeks of trading, the native token BRWL moved an impressive $431 million in volume, with active players earning an average of over 5,000 BRWL per day.

The game has also begun holding its next series of special auctions offering Legendary 1-of-1 NFT brawlers. Pre-launch sales of Brawler's NFTs in auctions on WAX and Binance raised over $2.7 million, with Legendary 1-of-1 Brawlers fetching more than $25,000 each, and winning bids for NFTs in this new series of auctions are exceeding $35,000

Currently, the floor price for a Brawler and Ring Starter Pack is around $7,500 — an increase of approximately 2100% from the original pre-launch sales price in early February.

Blockchain Brawlers is the first game from Wax Studios, WAX's new dedicated gaming studio headed up by Michael Rubinelli. Rubinelli, a 25-year veteran of the gaming industry and alumni of Disney, Playdom, Electronic Arts, and THQ is cited as being instrumental in the rise of the free-to-play business model that revolutionized gaming. Now, he sees the potential for P2E to do the same and wants to help lead the charge once again.

Michael Rubinelli said: "We're delighted to see how well the community has received Blockchain Brawlers. An immense amount of hard work has been poured into creating a sustainable and engaging game that truly stands out among the crowd. Combined with the inherent user-friendliness and novel features of the WAX blockchain, we're confident that Blockchain Brawlers will continue to redefine gaming in this sector."

Within Blockchain Brawlers, players can compete in pro wrestling style matches, earn BRWL tokens and craft their way to success. Players can use their earnings to construct better equipment, including wrestling rings and weapons to earn more BRWL. In fact, every item in the game — except for Legendary Brawlers — is craftable and usable.

There are over 400 unique Brawlers, including a limited-edition collection of NFTs featuring pro wrestling legend "Nature Boy" Ric Flair.

The game also boasts cross-platform functionality. Binance's recently rebranded BNB chain is the first blockchain to be connected with WAX via an NFT bridge, making 'Blockchain Brawlers' the first game to enable interoperability between the two chains.

That's not the only bridge being forged. To enable players to maximize the P2E experience as seamlessly as possible, Wax has developed a WAX-ETH bridge allowing the BRWL ERC-20 token to be sent to WAX for use in-game.

Through its carbon-neutral blockchain, WAX is fast becoming a powerhouse in the Play-to-Earn and non-fungible token (NFT) gaming sector. The WAX blockchain currently has over 12,000,000 active user accounts and boasts six blockchain games in the top 25 by users, including the actual top 3 by daily players. WAX also has more user activity than any other blockchain with nearly 20 million daily operations according to Blocktivity.

WAX has had tremendous success onboarding major brands into Web3. In December, WAX partnered with Sony Pictures and AMC Theatres to giveaway official Spider-man: No Way Home NFTs. Many other global brands have come to the WAX blockchain including Street Fighter , NASCAR , Atari, Funko, Hot Wheels and Power Rangers. At the start of 2022, WAX performed the largest NFT drop in history — one to each of the first 10 million WAX accounts registered.

About Blockchain Brawlers

Created by WAX Game Studios, Blockchain Brawlers is the rowdiest play-to-earn game in metaverse history, featuring a hilarious and entertaining cast of NFT characters. Powered by BRWL tokens, each Brawler NFT plays an integral role in the Blockchain Brawlers play-to-earn game as players brawl, earn, and craft their way to fame and fortune.

About WAX

The Worldwide Asset eXchange™ (WAX), aka the King of NFTs, is the world's #1 blockchain, as measured by number of users and transactions, according to Dappradar.com. WAX's mission is to bring NFTs to the mass market in the safest, most secure, environmentally friendly, and easy-to-use marketplace in the world. WAX is also the leading entertainment NFT network — in 2018, WAX introduced vIRLs®, giving consumer product companies the ability to directly link NFTs to physical consumer products. Co-founded in 2017 by William E. Quigley and Jonathan Yantis, WAX has facilitated the trade of more than 100 million digital collectibles including Major League Baseball (via Topps MLB collectibles), Capcom's "Street Fighter," and world-renowned entertainers Deadmau5 and Weezer. For more information, please visit https://wax.io and follow along on Twitter and Discord .

