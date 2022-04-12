Cymbiotika Launches New Vitamin B12+B6 Formula

The combination of bio-active vitamins assists with mood, memory, and bone and heart health

SAN DIEGO, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cymbiotika, a leading nutritional supplement brand known for creating pure, clinically backed supplements, today announced the relaunch of its Vitamin B12+B6. The redesigned, liposomal formula unites two of the most bioactive forms of Vitamin B12 and Vitamin B6 to support red blood cell production, enhance mood and memory, and boost heart and bone health.

"We pride ourselves on bringing the highest quality supplements to market, and the reformulation of Vitamin B12+B6 demonstrates our commitment to the continued improvement of Cymbiotika products in support of our customers' journey to optimal wellness," said Chervin Jafarieh, Co-Founder of Cymbiotika.

Crafted with completely plant-based ingredients, including the bio-active form of the vitamin L-methylfolate, Cymbiotika's Vitamin B12+B6 provides exceptional benefits to personal energy, mood, and heart health. All the formula's precious nutrients are encased in liposomes, to guarantee maximum absorption within the body.

"We aim to fill the nutritional gaps that challenge individuals from being in their best state of wellbeing," said Cymbiotika's CEO and Co-Founder, Shahab Elmi. "In addition to the overall health benefits that the new Vitamin B12+B6 provides, our formula contains a folate that is especially helpful to those who have a MTHFR gene mutation. This mutation is connected to health conditions such as alopecia, age-related hearing loss, blood clotting, and abnormal skeletal development."

Cymbiotika's Vitamin B12+B6 retails for $48 and is available for purchase through the Cymbiotika website. Consume 12 pumps daily, on a spoon, directly into the mouth, or mixed in with a beverage of choice. For an energy boost and more balanced mood, pair it with Cymbiotika's Vitamin D3+K2+CoQ10.

Cymbiotika's formulas contain only the highest-quality bioavailable, and wild-crafted ingredients. Vitamin B12+B6 contains ZERO chemicals, animal products, GMOs, fish, soy, wheat, gluten, corn, dairy, lactose, eggs, yeast, sugar, solvents, alcohols, binders, flavors, additives, preservatives, coloring, fragrance, silicone, and BPA. For more details, please visit: www.cymbiotika.com.

About Cymbiotika

Cymbiotika is an innovative wellness brand based in San Diego. With the motto, "Your mind and body deserve the best," Cymbiotika is driven by the higher purpose of inspiring everyday people to achieve their optimal health. Founded in 2017, Cymbiotika uses the most advanced bioavailable absorption technology and sources only the highest quality plant-based nutrients to resolve specific nutritional deficiencies and support healthy aging, detoxification and longevity. Cymbiotika never uses synthetics, GMOs, fillers, chemicals, preservatives, additives or sugars in its products. For more information, visit www.cymbiotika.com.

