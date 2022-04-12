Dario Snaidero Launches New Brand: MandiCasa

The new brand offers a curated selection of made-in-Italy designs, including modern kitchens, bathrooms, closets, and interior doors.

LOS ANGELES, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Announced today, MandiCasa is a new initiative launched by Dario Snaidero and his corporate team that will offer first-to-market exclusive collections, as well as top-quality products from a range of premium Italian suppliers. The new brand combines Dario Snaidero's Italian family heritage, a deep-rooted dedication to improving the quality of life at home, and more than 45 years of experience and success in the North American market.

"I am extremely proud and excited to launch MandiCasa," said Dario Snaidero, Founder of MandiCasa. "The design industry is ever-evolving and the time is right for our family in America to begin a new venture that focuses on the needs of the North American luxury market. We've spent the last few years meeting with manufacturers across Italy so that we can expand our offering of top quality designs. Most importantly, MandiCasa will continue our mission to offer the personalized service that our family-run business has always been known for."

MandiCasa is launching with seven kitchen designs ranging from modern to transitional, all with a sophisticated aesthetic that defines the new brand. Each design is fully customizable through a wide variety of accessories and materials that empowers designers and homeowners to create bespoke solutions that fit their every need.

In addition to MandiCasa's exclusive kitchen designs, the brand will also distribute a variety of home essentials from top-tier Italian suppliers. This includes unique and innovative designs for the bathroom, closet, and brand-new interior door designs for 2022, all complete with an extensive range of customizable finishes and accessories to ensure every room in the home is as functional as it is beautiful.

MandiCasa will be supported by the same dedicated team of trusted professionals at their corporate headquarters in Los Angeles, and in newly renovated showrooms in major markets including New York City, Los Angeles, and Miami.

About MandiCasa

MandiCasa is a new entrepreneurial initiative by Dario Snaidero and his corporate team that offers a curated selection of made-in-Italy designs, first-to-market exclusive collections, and top quality products from a range of premium Italian suppliers. By combining Italian heritage with more than 45 years of experience in the North American market, MandiCasa delivers best-in-class service and style. The MandiCasa team has a strong foundation in the North American luxury residential market, as well as extensive experience with multi-family projects. Led by Dario Snaidero, the group has supported more than 215 projects across America, with a significant footprint in the US and Canada working with top developers.

