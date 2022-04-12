Evol® Becomes First Frozen Brand to Offer Carbonfree® Certified Carbon Neutral Meals

New Five Cheese Alfredo Mac with Chicken Among Eight Certified Single-Serve Offerings

CHICAGO, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Good food means more than just a delicious meal. For Evol®, a brand of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG), a contemporary food philosophy has focused on real ingredients. Now the brand is taking a step toward protecting the environment by becoming the first brand to introduce Carbonfree® Certified Carbon Neutral single-serve frozen meals. This June, eight Evol meals, produced in a TRUE certified Zero Waste facility, will be Certified Carbon Neutral through the Carbonfree® Product Certification Program. The all-new Five Cheese Alfredo Mac with Chicken headlines a collection that includes three vegetarian meals, such as Butternut Squash & Sage Ravioli.

Evol®, a brand of Conagra Brands, Inc., is taking a step toward protecting the environment by becoming the first brand to introduce Carbonfree® Certified Carbon Neutral single-serve frozen meals. This June, eight Evol meals, produced in a TRUE certified Zero Waste facility, will be Certified Carbon Neutral through the Carbonfree® Product Certification Program, including the all-new Five Cheese Alfredo Mac with Chicken. (PRNewswire)

"Evol's philosophy has always been rooted in making great tasting food while doing what's right," said Jill Dexter, VP/GM, Better for You and Family Meals, Conagra Brands. "The Certified Carbon Neutral status of these eight frozen meals is a visible step in our journey to help protect the environment."

Carbonfund.org Foundation Certified Carbonfree® products have "net zero" CO 2 emissions, meaning brands like Evol measure the carbon footprint of the products over their full lifecycle, cradle-to-grave – from ingredient sourcing and packaging, to product manufacturing, distribution, and consumer use and end of life - and invest in projects that remove an equal amount of carbon from the atmosphere. Evol commissioned a third-party life cycle assessment to measure the carbon footprint of its eight Certified Carbon Neutral frozen single-serve meals, and is offsetting the carbon footprint with investments in renewable wind energy and forest preservation projects verified by Carbonfund.org.

"Our Carbonfree® Product Certification partners are leading the way with impactful decisions that will benefit our planet for years to come," Eric M. Carlson, president of Carbonfund.org. "Consumers increasingly are looking to purchase products from companies that are taking care of our environment. Climate change and carbon reductions are major drivers of purchasing decisions. We are delighted to welcome Evol to our collection of Carbonfree® Product Certification partners."

The new Five Cheese Alfredo Mac with Chicken is a delicious addition to Evol's collection of single-serve frozen meals. Tubetti pasta is tossed with chicken and roasted red peppers, then blended with a creamy alfredo sauce featuring mozzarella, Parmesan, Monterey Jack, cheddar, and Romano cheeses. The seven other Evol single-serve frozen meals that are becoming Certified Carbon Neutral this summer are:

Truffle Parmesan Mac & Cheese

Fire Grilled Steak

Portabella & Goat Cheese Ravioli

Butternut Squash & Sage Ravioli

Chicken Enchilada Bake

Chipotle Chicken Mac & Cheese

Teriyaki Chicken

Consumers can look for the Carbonfree® Product Certification seal from Carbonfund.org on the packaging of these products beginning in June and July.

Evol's commitment to a better planet goes well beyond the latest updates. Several Evol products are produced in a TRUE Zero Waste Certified Facility, which are facilities that have diverted an average of 90% or greater waste from landfills or other waste reductions in the last 12 months. All of Evol's paperboard cartons are fully recyclable. The tree fiber used for the cartons is responsibly sourced, certified to the Sustainable Forestry Initiative. Evol also made the switch from 100% plastic bowls to paper-based bowls, which lowered the carbon footprint of packaging across all products. Ingredients across the line include chicken, beef and pork raised without antibiotics and no artificial colors or flavors.

Evol's parent company, Conagra Brands, has 2030 greenhouse gas emissions reduction goals validated by the Science Based Target initiative, an ambitious corporate climate effort leading the way to a zero-carbon economy. Conagra Brands has committed to reducing absolute Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions by 25% by 2030 as compared to the fiscal year 2020 baseline. In addition, Conagra Brands has committed to reducing Scope 3 greenhouse gas emissions from purchased goods and services by 20% per metric tonne of material sourced within that same timeframe. More information is available in Conagra Brands' 2021 Citizenship Report.

The new Evol Five Cheese Alfredo Mac with Chicken will be available at grocery and retail locations and through eCommerce channels beginning in June for a suggested retail price of $4.49. For more information on Evol's great tasting food and commitment to the environment, visit www.evolfoods.com.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG), headquartered in Chicago, is one of North America's leading branded food companies. Guided by an entrepreneurial spirit, Conagra Brands combines a rich heritage of making great food with a sharpened focus on innovation. The company's portfolio is Evolving to satisfy people's changing food preferences. Conagra's iconic brands, such as Birds Eye®, Duncan Hines®, Healthy Choice®, Marie Callender's®, Reddi-wip®, and Slim Jim®, as well as emerging brands, including Angie's® BOOMCHICKAPOP®, Duke's®, Earth Balance®, Gardein®, and Frontera®, offer choices for every occasion. For more information, visit www.conagrabrands.com.

About Carbonfund.org Foundation

Carbonfund.org is leading the fight against climate change, making it easy and affordable for any individual, business or organization to reduce & offset their climate impact. Carbonfund.org has America's first carbon neutral product label, Carbonfree® Certified. The Carbonfree® Certified Products Program is proud to be part of Amazon's Climate Pledge Friendly Program.

For all media inquiries, please contact:

Dan Skinner

Conagra Brands

(312) 549 -5636

Dan.Skinner@conagra.com

Evol®, a brand of Conagra Brands, Inc., is taking a step toward protecting the environment by becoming the first brand to introduce Carbonfree® Certified Carbon Neutral single-serve frozen meals. This June, eight Evol meals, produced in a TRUE certified Zero Waste facility, will be Certified Carbon Neutral through the Carbonfree® Product Certification Program, including the all-new Five Cheese Alfredo Mac with Chicken. (PRNewswire)

Conagra Brands, Inc., headquartered in Chicago, is one of North America's leading branded food companies. (PRNewsfoto/Conagra Brands) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Conagra Brands, Inc.