TTEC recognized as a Leader in 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Customer Service BPO

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC), one of the largest global customer experience (CX) technology and services innovators for end-to-end digital CX solutions, today announced that Gartner recognized it as a Leader in the 2022 Magic Quadrant for Customer Service BPO.

"We believe TTEC's position as a Leader shows the strength of our market-leading Humanify® Customer Experience as a Service (CXaaS) offering to deliver the outcomes that matter most to clients," said Judi Hand, TTEC's Chief Revenue Officer.

Humanify CXaaS is an end-to-end technology and services platform that provides clients with all the capabilities they need to attract, retain, and grow an engaged customer base. TTEC client advocates stay involved and informed throughout the entire process, mapping and targeting areas to improve efficiencies, processes, and customer success.

"As consumer demand for extraordinary service grows and evolves, TTEC will also continue to focus on world-class employee engagement. We know this is the key ingredient to delivering amazing customer experiences for the brands we are privileged to represent," said Hand.

In the past three months, FlexJobs named TTEC to its annual list of Top 100 Companies to Watch for Remote Jobs in 2022 and Forbes named TTEC One of America's Best Large Employers of 2022

According to Gartner, "Leaders demonstrate market-defining vision and the ability to execute that vision through CS BPO services and a cross-section of vertical industries. Leaders have strong investments in digital service offerings, work-from-anywhere solutions and CX innovation. They have a superior understanding of client needs and current market conditions, and they are actively building competencies in the CS BPO market across multiple regions. The CS BPO service providers in this quadrant generally also have strong global and regional service delivery operations and deep technology to leverage."

Gartner, "Magic Quadrant for Customer Service BPO," Deborah Alvord, Kathy Ross, Mark Dauigoy, Uma Challa, March 28, 2022.

