VCTI Names Seasoned Enterprise and Telcom Software Executive Prabhakar Rallabhandi to Board of Advisors to Accelerate Broadband Growth

SOMERSET, N.J., April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VCTI, the broadband and network technology experts, today announced the appointment of enterprise and telecom software executive Prabhakar Rallabhandi to its Board of Advisors.

"We are pleased to welcome Prabhakar Rallabhandi to our advisory board," said Raj Singh, President and CEO of VCTI. "His talents and extensive expertise in scaling software operations and defining and driving technology roadmaps will be invaluable as we accelerate our growth and continue to evolve our offerings to further enable service providers and enterprises to expand their networks and cloud offerings."

An experienced leader with proven success in enterprise and telco software, Rallabhandi has held senior roles in general management, software operations management, and R&D management. He successfully established and developed Captive Software Operations as Site Head for Nokia Siemens Networks and Motorola Solutions in Hyderabad. In addition, Rallabhandi played vital managerial and technical leadership roles at organizations including, Lucent /AT&T Bell Labs and Hewlett-Packard. He has also served as a consultant to various startups and larger organizations to streamline and scale software operations and define operational frameworks for centers of excellence.

"I am happy to join VCTI at such a pivotal time in the industry, as the need for broadband services and cloud-based technology is critical to communities and businesses everywhere," said Rallabhandi. "VCTI's innovative network planning optimization platform, consulting and expert technical resources for software and cloud solutions enable broadband service providers and technology companies to scale and accelerate their ability to provide fast and secure internet access and cloud services to everyone, everywhere."

About VCTI

VCTI is a world-class leader in network technology. VCTI provides expert technical resources to help technology companies develop complex networked and cloud products, and software solutions and services to enable broadband service providers to optimize investments for network evolution, simplify operations, and strengthen their path to digital transformation. A trusted partner to the most respected and innovative broadband service providers and technology companies globally, VCTI is a privately held, global company headquartered in the U.S. with offices in India. Learn more at www.vcti.io

