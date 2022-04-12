YouFit Gyms Launches YouFit Lifts, a Program to Raise Awareness for Local Charities and Non-Profit Organizations

Inaugural Event Kicks Off April 30, 2022 Benefiting Nicklaus Children's Hospital

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla., April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- YouFit Gyms, the popular nationwide fitness chain, today announced the launch of their community-focused program YouFit Lifts. YouFit Lifts will be an ongoing initiative where YouFit Gyms partners with, and supports, local charities and nonprofit organizations in the communities surrounding their 80 locations across the country.

"At YouFit Gyms we are committed to helping everyone live their healthiest lives and it is important for us to extend this beyond the gym," says Brian Vahaly, CEO, YouFit Gyms. Vahaly continues, "We want to be a supporter and partner to local charities and nonprofits that our members and staff are involved in as well as those organizations that have a positive impact in our communities."

The inaugural event, Benefit for Bradley, will raise funds for Nicklaus Children's Hospital, an organization that plays an integral role in the life of Jose Migenis, Florida Regional Director for YouFit Gyms. Migenis' 3-year-old son, Bradley, has been in the care of a team of specialists at Nicklaus Children's since birth. Bradley was diagnosed with epilepsy, cortical vision impairment and cerebral palsy, conditions that affect his developmental abilities.

Benefit for Bradley will take place on April 30 and May 1, 2022 at all 80 YouFit Gyms locations. Patrons who make a $15 donation will be entered to win a year membership as well as receive a 2-day pass to their YouFit Gyms location to participate in the Benefit For Bradley event. Guests can sign up in the gym or via nicklauschildrens.org/benefitforbradley.

YouFit will also launch Burpees for Bradley, a 39-burpee challenge. This number signifies the longest number of days in which Bradley has been seizure-free in the past year. Burpees for Bradley will take place at all locations as well as on social media @YouFit, allowing anyone, anywhere to participate. Those participating via social media, can make a $5 donation link via nicklauschildrens.org/benefitforbradley and are encouraged to tag #burpeesforbradley.

All proceeds raised from Benefit from Bradley will be donated to Nicklaus Children's Hospital Foundation.

"We are so grateful for YouFit's support of the children and families in our community – families like Bradley's who are committed to seeking the best possible medical care and a brighter future for their children," says Matthew A. Love, President and CEO of Nicklaus Children's Health System. "Bradley is one of close to half a million patients who receive care at Nicklaus Children's each year. This type of community support propels us forward in our vision of creating a healthy future for every child."

For more information about Benefit for Bradley, to sign up, or make a donation, visit nicklauschildrens.org/benefitforbradley. You can also follow Bradley's journey at @vilmers on Instagram.

For more information or to find a YouFit Gyms location near you, visit YouFit.com.

About YouFit Gyms:

With 80 locations nationwide, YouFit Gyms offers a premium fitness experience at an accessible price. Memberships start at $9.99 and individual personal training sessions cost as low as $30. YouFit Gyms offer everything from Olympic weightlifting platforms and endless cardio equipment, to small group personal training, high-energy fitness classes, customized nutrition advice from registered dietitians, and virtual fitness classes. By combining cutting-edge workouts and high-end amenities with an unbeatable price, YouFit Gyms members can take charge of their wellness journey, no matter what fitness level they start from.

About Nicklaus Children's Hospital:

Founded in 1950 by Variety Clubs International, Nicklaus Children's Hospital is South Florida's only licensed specialty hospital exclusively for children, with nearly 800 attending physicians and more than 390 pediatric subspecialists. The 309-bed hospital, known as Miami Children's Hospital from 1983 through 2014, is renowned for excellence in all aspects of pediatric medicine with many specialty programs routinely ranked among the best in the nation by U.S. News & World Report since 2008. The hospital is also home to the largest pediatric teaching program in the southeastern United States and has been designated an American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC) Magnet facility, the nursing profession's most prestigious institutional honor. For more information, please visit www.nicklauschildrens.org.

