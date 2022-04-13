Closing of Previously Announced Exclusive Codeshare Agreement Between GOL and American Airlines

SÃO PAULO, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. ("GOL" or "Company") (NYSE: GOL and B3: GOLL4), Brazil's largest domestic airline, in addition to the Material Facts disclosed on September 15, 2021 and February 7, 2022, announces the closing of the transaction involving the expansion of its commercial cooperation with American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) ("American") through an exclusive codeshare agreement for the next three years and an equity investment by American in the amount of US$200 million in 22.2 million newly issued preferred shares of GOL through a capital increase for a 5.3% participation in GOL's economic interest (the "Transaction"). As part of Transaction, on the date hereof American and the controlling shareholder of GOL entered into a shareholders' agreement which grants American the right to appoint a member to GOL's Board of Directors for the term of the exclusivity provided in the Transaction.

Through its exclusivity, the Transaction expands beyond the terms of the existing codeshare partnership between GOL and American, enhancing the travel opportunities for their passengers, the customer experience and the competitive position of GOL on routes connecting North and South America. In place since February 2020, the existing codeshare already represented the largest route network in the Americas, enabling the Company's customers to travel seamlessly to more than 30 destinations in the U.S. The partnership flights currently operate in GOL's hubs in São Paulo (GRU) and Rio de Janeiro (GIG), integrating 34 options of Brazilian and international routes, such as Montevideo, in Uruguay.

About GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A.

GOL is Brazil's largest airline, leader in the corporate and leisure segments. Since its founding in 2001, it has been the airline with the lowest unit cost in Latin America, which has enabled the democratization of air transportation. The Company has partnerships with American Airlines and Air France-KLM, in addition to making available to Customers many codeshare and interline agreements, bringing more convenience and ease of connections to any place served by these partnerships. With the purpose of "Being First for Everyone", GOL offers the best travel experience to its passengers, including: the largest inventory of seats and the most legroom; the most complete platform with internet, movies and live TV; and the best loyalty program, SMILES. In cargo transportation, GOLLOG delivers parcels to various regions in Brazil and abroad. The Company has a team of 15,000 highly qualified airline professionals focused on Safety, GOL's number one value, and operates a standardized fleet of 135 Boeing 737 aircraft. GOL's shares are traded on the NYSE (GOL) and the B3 (GOLL4). For further information, visit www.voegol.com.br/ir.

About American Airlines Inc.

American's purpose is to care for people on life's journey. Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. trade on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol AAL and the company's stock is included in the S&P 500. Learn more about what's happening at American by visiting news.aa.com and connect with American on Twitter @AmericanAir and at Facebook.com/AmericanAirlines.

The information contained in this material fact has not been subject to any independent audit or review and contains "forward-looking" statements, estimates and projections that relate to future events, which are, by their nature, subject to significant risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this material fact including, without limitation, those regarding GOL's future financial position and results of operations, strategy, plans, objectives, goals and targets, future developments in the markets in which GOL operates or is seeking to operate, and any statements preceded by, followed by or that include the words "believe", "expect", "aim", "intend", "will", "may", "project", "estimate", "anticipate", "predict", "seek", "should" or similar words or expressions, are forward-looking statements. The future events referred to in these forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, contingencies and other factors, many of which are beyond GOL's control, that may cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in these statements. These forward-looking statements are based on numerous assumptions regarding GOL's present and future business strategies and the environment in which GOL will operate in the future and are not a guarantee of future performance. Such forward-looking statements speak only as at the date on which they are made. None of GOL or any of its affiliates, officers, directors, employees and agents undertakes any duty or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by law. None of GOL or any of its affiliates, officers, directors, employees, professional advisors and agents make any representation, warranty or prediction that the results anticipated by such forward-looking statements will be achieved, and such forward-looking statements represent, in each case, only one of many possible scenarios and should not be viewed as the most likely or standard scenario. Although GOL believes that the estimates and projections in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they may prove materially incorrect and actual results may materially differ. As a result, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements.

