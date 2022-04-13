GET READY FOR EASTER WITH NATURAL GROCERS®

LAKEWOOD, Colo., April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Natural Grocers®, the largest family-operated organic and natural grocery retailer in the U.S., invites its customers to "hop over" for savings, recipes and unique Easter basket options for kids and adults, alike.

EASTER STAPLES WITH HIGH STANDARDS

Natural Grocers continues to offer Easter goodies in-line with its commitment to quality and community, believing that improving the health and wellbeing of farm animals is a crucial aspect of providing nourishment to our bodies. Maintaining standards while keeping prices affordable is a continuous commitment, which is why Natural Grocers works with farmers and animal welfare experts to source products that reflect our values. Though this continues to be a year-round endeavor, Easter is the perfect holiday to showcase some of these products and the practices behind them.

FREE-RANGE EGGS, THE NATURAL GROCERS WAY

Since Natural Grocers was founded in 1955, they've never sold eggs from caged hens. In 2017, they won the prestigious Good Egg Award [i] from the world's leading farm animal welfare organization, Compassion in World Farming, for their egg quality standards. The minimum standard for all Natural Grocers eggs is free-range and it's important to note that not all eggs labeled "Free-Range" measure up.

To meet the Natural Grocers' Free-Range Egg Standard the hens are never caged, they must spend time outside (and not just have "access" to the outdoors)on living rangeland with dirt, grass, bushes and trees, with bugs to hunt and dust to bathe in and with enough space to live as close to their natural inclinations as possible.

Their indoor space must be roomy enough and enriched so that they can thrive in an environment that encourages chicken-like behaviors: nesting, dust bathing, perching, preening and socializing. They are never given antibiotics. Their diet may not contain mammalian or avian by-products and humane animal husbandry practices are a must.

{N}power members can enjoy Free-Range Eggs for $1.99 per dozen (limit 4 per customer).[ii]

BREAKFAST SAUSAGE & HOLIDAY HAMS

Rigorous standards aren't just for eggs. All meat products sold at Natural Grocers' 162 stores are held up in the same light. With a dedicated team of experts who research sustainable, humane and regenerative agricultural practices, they visit the farms and require proof of authenticity before partnering with local farmers and ranchers for its pork, poultry and beef products. Natural Grocers only offers selections produced in ways that seek to nurture the health of animals, its communities, and the planet.

Natural Grocers® is offering its customers easy, affordable Easter brunch options, including Beeler's pork products: humanely raised, vegetarian fed and no antibiotics. {N}power® members can feed a family of 6 for under $15 with Sausage Egg Bites [iii] or a Beeler's Ham as the centerpiece to their holiday feast.

{N}power members can purchase Beeler's Select Pork Breakfast Sausages at $3.89 each (limit 2 per customer). [iv]

{N}power members can enjoy Beeler's Uncured Bone-in Spiral sliced half hams at the Always AffordableSM price of $5.29 /lb. (available while supplies last). [V]

{N}power, Natural Grocers' loyalty program, is free to join and offers exclusive discounts, digital coupons, rewards benefits, and other members-only features. Customers can sign up for {N}power here or by texting 'organic' to 72345.[vi]

EASTER BASKET IDEAS FROM NATURAL GROCERS

Brunch and feasts aside, Natural Grocers also offers some fun Easter basket offerings for the whole family—starting with making your own egg dye from natural foods like organic beets, purple cabbage and ground Turmeric. The dye can even be used on brown-shelled eggs—with their darker base, they enhance the color, creating a range of earthy jewel tones.

And finally, Natural Grocers wants to make things easy for the Easter Bunny by offering fun, unique products for both children and adults with Always Affordable prices and sales that will keep every-bunny happy. Customers can save up to 39% on suggested products with Natural Grocers! [vii]

ABOUT NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC) is an expanding specialty retailer of natural and organic groceries, body care products, and dietary supplements. The products sold by Natural Grocers must meet strict quality guidelines and may not contain artificial colors, flavors, preservatives or sweeteners, or partially hydrogenated or hydrogenated oils. The Company sells only USDA-certified organic produce and exclusively pasture-raised, non-confinement dairy products, and free-range eggs. Natural Grocers' flexible smaller-store format allows it to offer affordable prices in a shopper-friendly, safe, and convenient retail environment. The Company also provides extensive free science-based Nutrition Education programs to help customers make informed health and nutrition choices. The Company, founded in 1955, has 162 stores in 20 states. Visit www.NaturalGrocers.com for more information and store locations.

