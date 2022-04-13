SC Lottery
InventHelp Inventor Develops Religious-Themed Game for All Ages (PBT-135)

Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 11:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago

PITTSBURGH, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an educational and spiritual game to help reinforce and strengthen faith," said an inventor, from Chandler, Ariz., "so I invented PRAISE THE LORD. My game design could encourage individuals to lead moral and upstanding lives."
The invention provides a religious-themed Faith-based game for all ages. In doing so, it enables players to develop a closer relationship with Jesus Christ. It also could enhance fun and entertainment and it could encourage friendly competition. The invention features a compact design that is easy to set up and play so it is ideal for individuals of the Christian faith, churches and Christian schools. Additionally, a prototype is available.
The original design was submitted to the Phoenix sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-PBT-135, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)
