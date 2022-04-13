InventHelp Inventors Develop Flag Accessory to Prevent Whipping & Fraying (PHO-2527)

PITTSBURGH, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "We repair and restore flags and we thought there should be a way to prevent damage associated with a flag blowing and whipping against a pole which causes noise," said one of two inventors, from Mesa, Ariz., "so we invented the FLAG SAVER. Our design would keep the flag beautifully displayed."

The invention ensures that a flag remains straight and attractively displayed. In doing so, it prevents the flag from whipping. As a result, it helps to prevent the flag from becoming frayed and damaged. The invention features a practical design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for households and businesses. Additionally, a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Phoenix sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-PHO-2527, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

