JEGI CLARITY Has Advised Spark451 on Their Sale to Jenzabar

NEW YORK, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Spark451, advised by JEGI CLARITY, has been sold to Jenzabar.

Based in Westbury, NY, Spark451 is a full-service marketing and technology firm providing enrollment strategies for the higher education market. The firm specializes in enrollment marketing, student search, creative services, and digital media, serving over 200 higher education institutions. Since its inception in 2011, Spark451 has been renowned for its creative enrollment marketing strategies.

With the acquisition of Spark451, Jenzabar can offer even deeper enrollment strategy expertise and full-service marketing capabilities, including more complete support for institutional enrollment, retention, operations, management, and digital transformation initiatives. The addition of Spark451's renowned use of data and strategic marketing techniques, including analytics and predictive modeling, helps colleges build or rebuild their brands, which has proven to achieve far-reaching enrollment goals by attracting a new student demographic.

Commenting on the transaction, the Spark451 Founders said, "The JEGI CLARITY team helped us cast a wide net and manage a thorough process to position Spark451 with a partner that will accelerate our distribution and growth. The team demonstrated a thorough understanding of our industry and was energized to learn more and present the business's strengths. Their work helped us describe our business clearly. A dedication to remain unbiased while moving us towards the best outcome was core to their approach and made for constructive dialogue and decision making along the way. Contemplating a combination for one's business could be daunting or unthinkable. JEGI CLARITY's approach and range of abilities made the process manageable and ultimately fruitful. We could not have dreamed up a better team."

About JEGI CLARITY

JEGI CLARITY is a pre-eminent M&A advisory firm for the media, marketing, information and technology industries. With a global reach from New York, London, Boston, Sydney and San Francisco, we have closed more than 800 transactions during our 30+ year history. For more information, visit www.jegiclarity.com.

