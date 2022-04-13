NFTrade Enhances Marketplace With Immutable X NFTs And Scaling Solution

SYDNEY, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace, NFTrade, has chosen Immutable X to be its first Layer 2 scaling solution integration partner on Ethereum. The partnership will bring forth high quality digital assets powered by Immutable X to NFTrade's wide user base with 100% gas free and carbon neural trading on the marketplace. The strong synergy between the two leading brands will enable NFTrade to take a leap further toward becoming the cornerstone in the maturing NFT market.

NFTrade is one of the top five NFT marketplaces in the world. Founded in 2021 by Ori Levi and Shahaf Antwarg, NFTrade's dynamic team of 15 has already achieved around 20,000 daily active users, $75 million in secondary NFT trading volume, and over 50,000 active community supporters within a relatively short time. Currently, the marketplace is live across six chains like BNB Chain, Polygon, Avalanche, and Ethereum Layer 1 to ensure there is a constant fluid movement of NFTs. The team has even taken an innovative approach to pioneer NFT swapping so that users are able to swap NFTs across chains with a click of a button.

The strategic partnership with Immutable X will greatly enhance NFTrade users' NFT minting and trading experience with zero gas fees and 100% carbon neutrality. While Layer 1 activities on the Ethereum network are known for consuming high volumes of energy, Immutable X's protocol will uplift any carbon footprint that users make when they mint or trade on its Layer 2. The partnership will also allow NFTrade to tap into popular NFTs already powered by Immutable X, such as Gods Unchained, Guild of Guardian, Ember Sword, Habbo, TikTok and more. Since Immutable X is built with StarkWare's bleeding-edge zk-rollup technology, NFTrade users will be able to enjoy highly scalable NFTs of 9,000 TPS while not compromising their digital assets' safety since the protocol inherits Ethereum's battle-tested security.

"As a true layer two for Ethereum scalability, and one specifically focused on NFT usage and adoption, Immutable X is the perfect partner and network for us to integrate. A great solution for developers and end users alike, Immutable X presents a unique opportunity to provide exactly what the NFT market is searching for in terms of scalability, usability, and mainstream adoption. We are thrilled to be working with Immutable X, and are excited to see the ecosystem continue to develop," said Ori Levi, Co-founder and CEO at NFTrade.

"We're excited to bring another key marketplace onboard Immutable's Open Orderbook working with NFTrade - bringing even more eyeballs to the NFTs on our Ethereum L2 protocol", said Robbie Ferguson, Co-Founder and President at Immutable. "We're thrilled to be integrating with NFTrade to extend Immutable's carbon-neutral, highly scalable NFT trading protocol to more traders."

After the integration is complete in May 2022, developers and creators can take advantage of the NFTrade launchpad to successfully launch the next generation of NFT projects while absorbing all the benefits Immutable X has to offer as part of the alliance.

About NFTrade

NFTrade is a decentralized multi-chain and blockchain-agnostic NFT platform. NFTrade is an indexer of all NFTs across all of their integrated chains, hosting the complete NFT lifecycle and allowing anyone to seamlessly create, buy, sell, swap, farm, and leverage NFTs across different blockchains. Using NFTrade, anyone can gain access to the entirety of their NFT, unlocking the total value of the NFT market.

About Immutable X

Immutable X is the leading Layer 2 scaling solution for NFTs to enable gas-free minting and trading, while not compromising the security of the most used blockchain globally for NFTs, Ethereum. The solution, powered by StarkWare's innovative technology, offers instant trade confirmation, massive scalability (up to 9,000 transactions per second), and fantastic developer and user experience. Immutable X has announced integrations with established marketplaces such as OpenSea and Mintable, and is powering some of the largest NFT plays across consumer apps (TikTok), DeFi (SuperFarm), and gaming (GameStop, Highrise, ESL Gaming, Ember Sword, Planet Quest, Gods Unchained, Guild of Guardians, GreenPark Sports, Illuvium, MyCryptoHeroes+).

To learn more about Immutable visit: https://www.immutable.com/

Immutable social media: LinkedIn, Twitter, Medium

