2022 GO SMART Award Winners (II) - Qlue Smart City Project: Alam Sutera Intelligent Mobility System

TAIPEI, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Organization of Smart Cities (GO SMART), founded by Taipei City Government in 2019, is committed to becoming a platform for capacity sharing and matchmaking of all the stakeholders in the smart city development. To discover valuable inter-city PoC projects, since the establishment, GO SMART has called for solutions and is having the 4th edition this year. 2022 GO SMART Award attracted 42 projects from over 20 cities. GO SMART encourages cross-border and cross-domain smart city development projects from all over of world. After diversified and professional review, this year GSA has 3 winners, "I3 Systems and the City of Los Angeles" from the US; "Taipei Urban Intelligence Center" from Taipei, Taiwan and "Qlue Smart City Project: Alam Sutera Intelligent Mobility System" from Indonesia. Here is the briefing.

Citizen's mobility and transportation are one of the sectors that are affected by the exponential growth in urban areas. The increasing population and urban density will affect how people move inside the area. Alam Sutera as one of the growing urban areas in South Tangerang, Indonesia has been facing these problems in recent years. The traffic density inside city has rapidly increased due to its business and entertainment activities. It leads to increased traffic violations, citizen safety, and traffic congestion.

Qlue introduces the "Intelligent Mobility System," an AIoT based solution to help the decision maker and respond to real-time traffic conditions. Alam Sutera implemented four technologies, the Integrated Dynamic Traffic Controller, Illegal Parking detection, License Plate Recognition and Voice Guard Smart Speaker alert system. Each of these technologies has a different function and can solve different problems within the area.

GO SMART developed its technologies as smart city ecosystem solutions by leveraging AI and IoT. It works as an end-to-end process from acquiring, visualizing, analyzing, and dispatching data to the responsible decision-makers. The data then becomes the baseline for Alam Sutera to gain the insights of their town performance, especially in mobility sectors.

The project successfully reduces queues in intersections by 47%, traffic congestions by 35 % and significantly improves travel times by 30% faster. Align with Indonesia's mission to accelerate the transportation system as an effort to boost economic growth and social welfare, Qlue Intelligent Mobility System will provide urban authorities with comprehensive insights, helping them to make data-driven decisions to build better mobility for the people.

