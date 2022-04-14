BFLY LAWSUIT ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky Notifies Butterfly Network, Inc. f/k/a Longview Acquisition Corp. Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline

NEW YORK, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in Butterfly Network, Inc. f/k/a Longview Acquisition Corp. ("Butterfly" or the "Company") (NYSE: BFLY) of a class action securities lawsuit.

CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of Butterfly investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud. This lawsuit is one behalf of: (a) all persons or entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Butterfly securities between February 16, 2021 and November 15, 2021, both dates inclusive and/or (b) all holders of Butterfly common stock as of the record date for the special meeting of shareholders held on February 12, 2021 to consider approval of the merger between Longview Acquisition Corp. and Butterfly. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

BFLY investors may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: (i) Butterfly had overstated its post-merger business and financial prospects; (ii) notwithstanding the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Butterfly's financial projections failed to take into account the pandemic's broad consequences, which included healthcare logistical challenges, and medical personnel fatigue; (iii) accordingly, Butterfly's gross margin levels and revenue projections were less sustainable than the Company had represented; (iv) all the foregoing was reasonably likely to have a material negative impact on Butterfly's business and financial condition; and (v) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in Butterfly during the relevant time frame, you have until April 18, 2022 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY: Over the past 20 years, the team at Levi & Korsinsky has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. Our firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

55 Broadway, 10th Floor

New York, NY 10006

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com

