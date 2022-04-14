BIGSHOTS GOLF COMING TO FIRESTONE COUNTRY CLUB IN AKRON

The tech-driven 'eatertainment' experience will open first Ohio location in 2022

DALLAS, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BigShots Golf®, ClubCorp's tech-driven entertainment and culinary experience offering fun for all ages and skill levels, plans to open a new facility at the renowned Firestone Country Club in fall 2022.

BigShots Golf Firestone, the seventh location nationwide, will begin construction this month. The 22,500‐square‐foot cutting‐edge golf, dining and entertainment venue will replace Hackers Bar & Grill and be open to the public. The venue will include a two-story tee-line with 44 interactive tee boxes and operate year-round, alongside Raymond C. Firestone Public 9 Golf Course.

BigShots Golf Firestone marks the first free-standing outdoor location that is connected to one of the clubs in the ClubCorp portfolio, demonstrating the company's continued commitment to diversifying the game by making it accessible to more people.

"BigShots Golf Firestone will bring a new level of entertainment and dining to Akron," said ClubCorp CEO David Pillsbury. "As golf continues to grow in popularity as a social, entertainment and sports endeavor, people are joining and experiencing the game in new, non-intimidating environments. BigShots Golf is leading the way with innovative technology, elevated dining and fun for the whole family."

BigShots Golf features cutting-edge technology powered by TrackMan Range and can be enjoyed by players of all ages and skill levels. Avid golfers can play full rounds on virtual golf courses all over the world, while beginner players, families and children can take part in interactive games such as Knockout and Pinball.

The entertainment experience will include a private event space, outdoor patio and an elevated sports bar serving a menu of local favorites, signature cocktails and craft beer.

"Bringing BigShots Golf to a legendary and iconic location like Firestone Country Club is game-changing for the golf entertainment industry, as we continue to create experiences that remove the friction that can accompany introduction to this great game," said BigShots Golf Chief Operating Officer TJ Schier. "Our concept is rooted in golf, but our passion is centered around creating exceptional experiences that bring people together through our innovative gameplay, elevated sports bar and unexpected events for the whole family. Having this location connected to Firestone Country Club allows us to transition beginners who find a passion for the game to the fairways of courses where the best in the game, like Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods, have triumphed."

BigShots Golf is open in Vero Beach, Florida; Fort Worth, Texas; Springfield, Missouri; Northwick Park, UK; and Bryan, Texas. Locations are currently under development in St. George, Utah, opening spring 2022; and Naples, Florida, opening Q1 2023.

About BigShots Golf®

Majority-owned by ClubCorp , BigShots Golf® is a tech‐driven entertainment and culinary experience offering fun for all ages and skill levels. Venues offer approachable virtual golf games and entertainment activities, elevated food including shareable bites and family‐style options, signature cocktails, craft beer and wine. The indoor and outdoor lounge seating, sports bars, mini golf, outdoor patios and private event spaces create the ideal atmosphere to hang out with families and friends. Players can compete in their own hitting bays, with other players at the same venue or in real time with players at other BigShots Golf locations through Live Play. More information is available at BigShotsGolf.com or follow on Facebook and Instagram for updates at @BigShotsGolf.

About Firestone Country Club

Considered one of the most revered sites in professional golf – and now open to non-members through stay-and-play experiences – Firestone Country Club has welcomed legends of the game for decades. Its flagship layout, the South Course, was originally designed by Bert Way in 1929 and considerably revamped by Robert Trent Jones in 1960. The South has hosted numerous PGA Championships, World Golf Championships and is the current site of the Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS Championship. The club's other two championship-level courses are the venerable North Course, a Robert Trent Jones design and past site of professional tournaments, and the Fazio Course, a links-style Tom Fazio design that hosts the Ohio Senior Open. The world-class facility also boasts the Raymond C. Firestone Public 9, a well-manicured short course suitable for all golfers.

Firestone recently completed updates to many of its amenities and on-site accommodations. The club also added a fitness center adjacent to its famed men's locker room for members and guests, and La Vetta, an Italian chophouse that wonderfully pairs exquisite cuts of meats with fine wines and spirits. More information is available at FirestoneCountryClub.com .

