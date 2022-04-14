Bollinger Motors to Join Con Edison at New York Auto Show

DETROIT, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bollinger Motors will be displaying its Class 3 all-electric B2 pickup truck prototype at the Con Edison display (Level 1), at the New York International Auto Show, at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York City from April 13-24.

"We are committed to providing revolutionary all-electric vehicles for fleet customers," said Robert Bollinger, Founder & CEO of Bollinger Motors. "I look forward to supporting innovative companies like New York Con Edison and growing our relationship with them as they seek to lead by example in pursuit of their sustainability objectives."

Con Edison's Clean Energy Commitment includes a plan to electrify its fleets, with commitments to electrify 80% of its light-duty fleet by 2030 and 100% by 2035.

Con Edison has tasked Bollinger Motors with developing a Class-3 prototype of a walk-in van for initial piloting. Con Edison is tentatively planning to integrate these vehicles, along with other applications in Classes 3 - 6, into its fleet by 2024.

"As the nation approaches a pivotal moment in the adoption of electric vehicles, Bollinger Motors is developing strong working relationships with prospective fleet and commercial customers, and our work with Con Edison serves as just one example of the tailor-made solutions we're able to offer," said Frank Jenkins, Director of Commercial Sales. "Our all-electric platforms and chassis cabs offer a wide variety of commercial applications that are highly adaptable to the specific use cases and duty cycles that today's commercial fleets require."

Founded in 2015 by Robert Bollinger, Bollinger Motors is a U.S.-based company, headquartered in Oak Park, Michigan. Bollinger Motors will manufacture all-electric platforms and chassis cabs for commercial vehicles in Classes 3-6. www.BollingerMotors.com.

