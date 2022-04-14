Brewer's Foods Celebrates Earth Day by Launching with Sprouts Farmers Market

The sustainable food company, whose mission is to fight food waste by Upcycling spent grain from craft breweries, launches their cracker and pita chip line nationally with Sprouts Farmers Market in conjunction with Earth Day

SOMERVILLE, Mass., April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brewer's Foods, a family-owned food company who upcycles brewer's "spent grain," today announced their national launch with Sprouts Farmers Market retailers.

https://www.brewersfoods.com/ - Brewer's Crackers is an Up-Cycled cracker company driven to reduce food waste in the craft brewing industry. US Breweries produce over 1 billion tons of edible food waste each year that ends up in our already crowded landfills! These grains are a valuable by-product from the beer making process. We recycle these grains into our products. Our goal is to rise above other food companies by providing an honest, healthy, sustainable, and delicious product. (PRNewswire)

This is the first U.S. grocer to provide the upcycled food line with national exposure. Sprouts Farmers Market will carry their pita chip line as well as their flatbread crackers in more than 380 stores. Brewer's Foods has seen tremendous growth and success regionally in the North East selling in Whole Foods Market, local retail chains, specialty stores and cheese shops.

"Launching Brewer's Foods in Sprouts is a dream on its own but to be able to coincide the launch with Earth Day really makes it special," says co-owner Kyle Fiasconaro. "The more people who learn about upcycling and our mission of fighting food waste, the better. We are so thankful to Sprouts Farmers Market for giving us the opportunity to spread our message across the country."

About Brewer's Foods

Brewer's Foods is a "spent grain" food company leading the drive to reduce food waste in the craft-brewing industry. Brewer's Foods takes the spent grain from breweries to create their line of sustainable products. Brewer's estimates that to date they have saved over 500,000 lbs. of high quality "spent grain." To learn more about Brewer's, please visit brewersfoods.com and follow the brand on social media via Instagram: @brewersfoods.

About Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc.

Sprouts is the place where goodness grows. True to its farm-stand heritage, Sprouts offers a unique grocery experience featuring an open layout with fresh produce at the heart of the store. Sprouts inspires wellness naturally with a carefully curated assortment of better-for-you products paired with purpose-driven people. The healthy grocer continues to bring the latest in wholesome, innovative products made with lifestyle-friendly ingredients such as organic, plant-based and gluten-free. Headquartered in Phoenix, and one of the largest and fastest growing specialty retailers of fresh, natural and organic food in the United States, Sprouts employs approximately 31,000 team members and operates more than 380 stores in 23 states nationwide. To learn more about Sprouts, and the good it brings communities, visit about.sprouts.com.

