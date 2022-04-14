dbt Labs Announces Availability on Databricks Partner Connect

Databricks users will now be able to get started with dbt Cloud from directly within the Databricks interface.

PHILADELPHIA , April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- dbt Labs, the pioneer in analytics engineering, today announced the availability of dbt Cloud on Databricks Partner Connect . With this move, Databricks customers now have a risk-free, fast and frictionless way to experience the benefits of dbt Cloud on the lakehouse.

dbt has emerged as the industry standard for data transformation over the past two years, with demand largely driven by the industry-wide shift to cloud-based data platforms like Databricks. It enables data teams to transform data in-warehouse, and deploy analytics code following software engineering best practices.

Through Databricks Partner Connect, all Databricks users will now have the ability to quickly provision a new dbt Cloud trial that is pre-connected to their Databricks account. In just a few clicks, users will be set up with a dbt Cloud account - ideal for those looking to quickly get a feel for what the two can achieve together through a streamlined, pre-configured workflow.

"The dbt Community has long had interest in a joint solution with Databricks, and thanks to this accelerating partnership, we're now able to deliver a turnkey experience to Databricks customers looking to experience dbt Cloud," said Margaret Francis, Chief Product Officer at dbt Labs. "It's a natural fit - with dbt as the transformation framework running on top of a unified lakehouse, data teams have access to an open platform with incredibly deep community support."

"At Databricks, we want data analysts, engineers and scientists to have access to the same data-and-AI driven insights," said Adam Conway, SVP of Products at Databricks. "dbt and Databricks offer our joint customers a powerful set of tools to help eliminate data silos and unlock more value from their data in the lakehouse. Partner Connect makes the joint experience that much more frictionless."

The news comes amid a series of significant joint milestones as the two companies continue to expand and strengthen their partnership:

Databricks has developed a new, dedicated dbt-Databricks adapter, bringing an easier installation process and a more optimized performance.

Series D funding round in February 2022 . Databricks Ventures participated as a strategic investor in dbt Labs'funding round in

There are more than 1,000 members of the Databricks and Spark channel within the dbt Community Slack

hands-on workshop on April 20th , featuring a detailed look at what a workflow using the two solutions together looks like in practice. Databricks and dbt Labs will be hosting a jointon, featuring a detailed look at what a workflow using the two solutions together looks like in practice.

Databricks Data & AI Summit 2022 where the keynote will include CEO Tristan Handy , and Databricks will be an active participant at dbt Labs' Coalesce 2022 later in the year. The two companies will be in close collaboration at each of their respective 2022 conferences. dbt Labs will be a Diamond Sponsor at thewhere the keynote will include CEO, and Databricks will be an active participant atlater in the year.

Felippe Felisola Caso, Business Analytics Manager at Loft, a Brazilian prop-tech company, had this to say: "dbt running on Databricks has made modeling accessible directly to business analysts. It all lives in one place and it's all access controlled, so we don't have to worry about writing to a separate data warehouse or a separate cloud... Having everyone in the same environment and accessing the same version of the same data, every time, is huge."

About dbt Labs

Since 2016, dbt Labs has been on a mission to help analysts create and disseminate organizational knowledge. dbt Labs pioneered the practice of analytics engineering, built the primary tool in the analytics engineering toolbox, and has been fortunate enough to see a fantastic community coalesce to help push the boundaries of the analytics engineering workflow. Today there are 11,000 companies using dbt every week, 27,000 practitioners in the dbt Community Slack, and 2,000 companies paying for dbt Cloud.

