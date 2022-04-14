Former Aon Global Chief Innovation Officer and CHRO, and McKinsey Senior Partner Joins Burnalong

Leading health, wellbeing, and human potential platform, Burnalong announces Tony Goland as a Senior Advisor, and further expands and deepens its beneficial impact, services, and partnerships with Fortune 1000 clients, leading health plans and systems, and a wide range of federal, state, and municipal public sector clients

BALTIMORE, Md. , April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Burnalong, the leading health, wellbeing, and human potential platform that serves employers, digital eco-systems, governments, insurers, and hospital systems, announced former Aon, plc Global Chief Innovation Officer and Chief Human Resources Officer, and former McKinsey Senior Partner Tony Goland has joined the company as a Special Advisor, to help the company's leadership further expand and deepen its beneficial impact, service offerings, and partnerships with Fortune 1000 clients, leading health plans and systems, and a wide range of federal, state, and municipal public sector clients.

BurnAlong logo (PRNewsfoto/BurnAlong) (PRNewswire)

"We are experiencing a secular shift in the social contract between employers and employees, including digital gig workers, which over time will result in significant changes to the employment value proposition. CEOs, CHROs, consultants, and plans leading in this arena are turning to Burnalong as they work to redefine what it means to serve and engage employees and members in achieving their full potential and wanting to stay connected," said Tony Goland.

Before stepping into his role as Burnalong Senior Advisor, Tony served as Global Chief Innovation Officer at Aon, creating and leading its New Ventures Group (NVG). The purpose of NVG is to help meaningfully expand Aon's relevance to clients in more than 100 countries, creating opportunities for Aon colleagues and increasing Aon's sustainable growth rate. From 2015 to 2018 Tony served as Aon's Global Chief Human Resources Officer, where he designed, launched and scaled their "Leading Aon United" program to capture the collective potential of ~50,000 colleagues. Tony helped lead Aon's global Inclusion & Diversity efforts, while continuing to further strengthen global HR processes including colleague recruiting, development, wellbeing and total rewards.

Prior to joining Aon, Tony was a Senior Partner at McKinsey & Company, where he spent 30 years serving clients across 4 continents on a range of strategic, organizational and performance improvement efforts. At various times he was a senior leader of the global banking, insurance, payments, and organization practices, and he served for a number of years on the Firm's global personnel committees. Tony created and led McKinsey's global Financial Inclusion practice 2005-2015. His passion for financial inclusion led to his service on the World Economic Forum's Global Financial Inclusion Steering Committee and ACCION's Center for Financial Inclusion Advisory Board.

"Tony played an important role as an advisor in my last company BillMeLater's growth and $1 Billion sale to PayPal. We're excited for him to play a similar role in the growth and industry-shaping nature of Burnalong," said Mike Kott, co-CEO of Burnalong. "He's a terrific friend, confidante, and champion of Burnalong."

"Tony brings vision, extensive client knowledge and experience, innovative ideas and strategies, and a global network to Burnalong and our clients, along with a deep alignment with our mission to positively transform lives," added Daniel Freedman, Co-CEO of Burnalong. "As we focus on enabling companies, public sector leaders, health plans, and hospital systems not just adapt to changes in expectations – driven by a combination of the pandemic, point solution fatigue, personalized medicine, and a focus on diversity, equity, and inclusion -- but to truly shape outcomes and thrive, Tony will substantively help us achieve that."

ABOUT BURNALONG

Burnalong transforms individuals' lives and improves measurable results by maximizing human potential. It helps people from all walks of life achieve happier, healthier, and more fulfilling lives. Clients range from governments, to companies of all sizes (with employees across 70+ countries), to hospital systems, and health plans. Burnalong partners with wellness, medical, education, and other professionals globally – from thousands of brick-and-mortar facilities and YMCAs to hospitals and their specialists to corporate on-site wellness centers.

Learn more about Burnalong: www.Burnalong.com

Press Inquiries:

Annika Mitic

press@burnalong.com

Business inquiries: info@burnalong.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE BurnAlong