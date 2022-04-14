SC Lottery
HUANENG POWER INTERNATIONAL, INC. DOMESTIC ON-GRID ELECTRICITY IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2022 INCREASED BY 2. 42% YEAR-ON-YEAR

Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 11:40 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago

BEIJING, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Huaneng Power International, Inc. ("HPI", the "Company") (NYSE: HNP; HKEx: 902; SSE: 600011) today announced its on-grid electricity for the first quarter of 2022.

According to the preliminary statistics of the Company, for the first quarter of 2022, the Company's total on-grid electricity by power plants within China on consolidated basis amounted to 107.717 billion kWh, representing an increase of 2.42% over the same period of 2021. For the first quarter of 2022, the Company's average on-grid electricity settlement price for its power plants within China was RMB501.96 per MWh, representing an increase of 19.47% over the same period last year. For the first quarter of 2022, the Company's market-based electricity sold ratio was 88.92%, representing an increase of 31.58 percentage points compared to the same period last year.

The increase in the Company's total electricity sold was mainly attributable to:

  1. The increase in the Company's electricity was mainly attributable to the significant year-on-year rise in power generation side driven by an increased electricity demand and the heating season in the first quarter of 2022. The power plants of the Company in areas such as Guizhou, Jiangxi, Anhui, Jilin, Hebei, Shandong, Guangxi and Hainan saw a relatively large growth in power generation;
  2. The Company continued to promote green and low-carbon transformation, the installed capacity of new energy significantly increased year-on-year, which led to the fast growth in new energy generation year on year.

The on-grid electricity (in billion kWh) of the Company in China are listed below:

Type of generation units/region

On-Grid Electricity

January to March

2022

Year-on-Year
Change

Coal-fired

93.365

1.38%

Combined Cycle

6.644

-2.77%

Wind-power

6.26

17.89%

PV

1.087

59.03%

Heilongjiang Province

2.901

-0.24%

Coal-fired

2.43

-6.03%

Wind-power

0.384

32.17%

PV

0.077

142.55%

Biomass power

0.01

——

Jilin Province

2.665

17.57%

Coal-fired

1.977

10.32%

Wind-power

0.544

63.92%

Hydro-power

——

-100.00%

PV

0.069

9.12%

Biomass power

0.076

-5.38%

Liaoning Province

4.097

-2.44%

Coal-fired

3.708

-8.29%

Wind-power

0.345

189.04%

Hydro-power

0.001

116.53%

PV

0.043

19.49%

Inner Mongolia

0.194

25.56%

Wind-power

0.194

25.56%

Hebei Province

3.108

11.72%

Coal-fired

2.846

8.03%

Wind-power

0.17

23.45%

PV

0.092

815.35%

Gansu Province

3.762

-14.45%

Coal-fired

3.244

-13.59%

Wind-power

0.518

-19.48%

Ningxia

0.004

7.34%

PV

0.004

7.34%

Beijing

2.4

1.80%

Coal-fired

0.588

-9.18%

Combined Cycle

1.811

5.95%

Tianjin

1.689

3.03%

Coal-fired

1.213

4.58%

Combined Cycle

0.473

-0.75%

PV

0.003

6.38%

Shanxi Province

2.794

-2.82%

Coal-fired

1.231

-14.60%

Combined Cycle

1.198

1.95%

Wind-power

0.156

41.69%

PV

0.209

40.60%

Shandong Province

21.054

8.56%

Coal-fired

20.302

7.63%

Wind-power

0.496

34.15%

PV

0.169

36.55%

Biomass power

0.087

129.88%

Henan Province

5.551

4.52%

Coal-fired

4.675

7.87%

Combined Cycle

0.027

34.70%

Wind-power

0.844

-11.25%

PV

0.005

-17.34%

Jiangsu Province

9.479

-7.38%

Coal-fired

6.831

-13.42%

Combined Cycle

1.423

17.42%

Wind-power

1.164

8.36%

PV

0.061

3.14%

Shanghai

5.602

4.38%

Coal-fired

5.357

3.82%

Combined Cycle

0.239

18.78%

PV

0.007

-1.41%

Chongqing

3.679

0.36%

Coal-fired

3.086

9.07%

Combined Cycle

0.515

-33.37%

Wind-power

0.078

22.40%

Zhejiang Province

6.72

3.14%

Coal-fired

6.463

1.95%

Combined Cycle

0.036

-78.22%

Wind-power

0.181

——

PV

0.04

292.91%

Hubei Province

4.612

-1.24%

Coal-fired

4.346

-2.29%

Wind-power

0.156

-13.00%

Hydro-power

0.057

48.49%

PV

0.053

1008.82%

Hunan Province

2.622

-3.09%

Coal-fired

2.331

-5.85%

Wind-power

0.178

1.56%

Hydro-power

0.101

120.77%

PV

0.012

33.11%

Jiangxi Province

7.211

39.91%

Coal-fired

6.917

41.71%

Wind-power

0.209

9.40%

PV

0.085

3.53%

Anhui Province

1.888

22.50%

Coal-fired

1.574

25.43%

Wind-power

0.282

10.10%

Hydro-power

0.019

-39.33%

PV

0.014

——

Fujian Province

3.814

-10.22%

Coal-fired

3.811

-10.24%

PV

0.003

18.38%

Guangdong Province

6.32

-11.90%

Coal-fired

5.531

-11.67%

Combined Cycle

0.783

-13.55%

PV

0.006

-1.65%

Guangxi

0.196

6.47%

Combined Cycle

0.102

-3.08%

Wind-power

0.094

19.11%

Yunnan Province

2.769

-9.15%

Coal-fired

2.591

-10.76%

Wind-power

0.177

22.56%

Hydro-power

0.001

354.69%

Guizhou Province

0.179

145.18%

Wind-power

0.064

17.68%

PV

0.115

515.04%

Hainan Province

2.408

4.74%

Coal-fired

2.314

7.69%

Combined Cycle

0.037

-58.75%

Wind-power

0.028

29.91%

Hydro-power

0.009

-48.04%

PV

0.021

-11.05%

Total

107.717

2.42%

Note 1: In accordance with the relevant provisions of the Ministry of Finance's "the Interpretation No. 15 of the Accounting Standards for Business Enterprises " notice, the on-grid electricity generated by the commissioning units is included in the electricity statistics, and the on-grid electricity generated by the commissioning units in the same period of the previous year is restated and adjusted.

For the first quarter of 2022, the power generation of Tuas Power Limited in Singapore, which is wholly-owned by the Company, accounted for a market share of 22.7% in Singapore, representing an increase of 2.1 percentage point compared to the same period of last year.

In the first quarter of 2022, the Company's of newly installed units is as follows: (unit: MW)

Unit type

Controlled installed
capacity

Equity-based installed
capacity

Thermal power

40.0

24.0

Wind-power

1,491.7

1,408.9

PV

860.3

845.8

Hydro-power

1.4

1.4

Acquisitions

30.0

30.0

Total

2,423.4

2,310.1

Note 2: According to Note 1, the statistical caliber of installed capacity is adjusted accordingly.

Besides, the installed capacity of certain power plants invested by the Company changed in the first quarter of 2022.

In conclusion, as of 31 March 2022, the Company had a controlled installed capacity of 121,118 MW, and an equity-based installed capacity of 108,588 MW.

About Huaneng Power International, Inc.

Huaneng Power International, Inc. is one of China's largest listed power producers with controlled generation capacity of 121,118 MW and equity-based generation capacity of 108,588 MW. The power plants of the Company are located in 26 provinces, autonomous regions and municipalities in China. The Company also has a wholly owned power company in Singapore, and an invested power company in Pakistan.

For enquiries, please contact:

Huaneng Power International, Inc.
Mr. CHEN Zhelu / Ms. LIU Tianyu
Tel:  (8610) 6322 6554 / 6322 6595
Fax: (8610) 6322 6888
Email: zqb@hpi.com.cn

Wonderful Sky Financial Group Limited
Ms. Ketrina Yang / Ms. Hester Li
Tel: (852) 3970 2171 / (852) 3970 2239
Fax: (852) 3102 0210
Email: hpi@wsfg.hk

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/huaneng-power-international-inc-domestic-on-grid-electricity-in-the-first-quarter-of-2022-increased-by-2-42-year-on-year-301525999.html

SOURCE Huaneng Power International, Inc.

