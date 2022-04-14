Jacobs Selected to Design Changi NEWater Factory 3

Firm to team with ROTEC to deploy FR-RO Technology

DALLAS, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobs (NYSE:J) was selected by PUB, Singapore's National Water Agency, to design and supervise construction and commissioning of the Changi NEWater Factory 3 (CNF3), the third NEWater plant to be located at the Changi Water Reclamation Plant (WRP) and one of the world's largest and most advanced water reclamation plants.

CNF3 will be one of the first reclamation plants globally to use Membrane Bioreactor (MBR) filtrate to feed reverse osmosis (RO) membranes. Using MBR will improve the quality of treated used water for NEWater production and prolong the life of RO membranes. CNF3 will incorporate water technology firm ROTEC's proprietary reverse osmosis flow reversal technology (FR-RO) into the design of the RO system to increase the recovery rate of NEWater from 75% to 90%.

"Using a holistic, integrated approach not only helps Singapore address its water needs but offers possible solutions for other countries around the world facing similar water security challenges," said Jacobs Chair & CEO Steve Demetriou. "The CFN3 project is yet another way Jacobs is addressing climate response and sustainability through innovative design."

Design of CNF3 is underway and construction is expected to begin later in 2022, with the plant expected to be completed in 2024. CNF3 will be owned and operated by PUB.

FR-RO technology has also been incorporated into the design of the mega Tuas Water Reclamation Plant, which has an integrated NEWater plant, where Jacobs and ROTEC collaborated for the first time after a successful demonstration project between PUB and ROTEC. Both CNF3 and the NEWater plant at Tuas WRP will produce NEWater by passing MBR filtrate though reverse osmosis and ultraviolet light disinfection.

NEWater is one of Singapore's Four National Taps and a resilient water source. Jacobs was PUB's delivery partner for Changi WRP Phase 1, which opened in 2009, and is currently working with PUB to deliver Changi WRP Phase 2 expansion using MBR technology.

"We are delighted to continue our working relationship with PUB and Jacobs by incorporating ROTEC's proprietary flow reversal technology into the design of CNF3," said ROTEC CEO Dr. Noam Perlmuter. "Maintaining sustainable flux through RO membranes by inhibiting mineral scaling and limiting bio-fouling potential is the key to reducing energy consumption and maximizing water recovery. This is good for PUB, Singapore and the planet."

Jacobs will discuss the Changi Water Reclamation Plant and its collaboration with PUB at Singapore International Water Week (SIWW2022), April 17-21.

