PENSKE TRUCK LEASING DEDICATES CLASSROOM AT WYOTECH IN LARAMIE, WYOMING

READING, Pa., April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Penske Truck Leasing recently held a dedication ceremony at the WyoTech campus in Laramie, Wyoming, as the company branded a diesel training classroom. The classroom will be utilized for hands-on diesel technology training, which introduces students to various training such as diagnostics, fuel and engine exhaust system, maintenance and repair, industry certifications and career opportunities in the industry.

(From left to right) Curtis Marsh, District Manager - Denver; Larry Cross, Branch Service Manager - Ironton; Jordan Keltner, Branch Service Manager - Kalamath; Jim Mathis, President and Owner of WyoTech; Fred Haddad, Area Vice President - Mountain Area (PRNewswire)

Over the last 10 years, Penske has hired more than 280 WyoTech graduates nationally to work as technicians in its regional operations.

"Diesel technicians are vital to Penske and the entire industry," said Fred Haddad, area vice president of Penske Truck Leasing. "The technicians graduating from WyoTech and that subsequently get hired to work in trucking, maintain vehicle uptime and supply chain efficiency."

Diesel technicians are a key component in keeping essential supply chains moving; nearly every good consumed in the U.S. is transported by truck. The U.S. trucking industry hauls more than 70% of all transported freight. Penske works with leading technical schools, and related organizations such as SkillsUSA and the TechForce Foundation, to meet the current and future demand of technicians.

"WyoTech is proud to support Penske in delivering entry level technicians to meet the needs of Penske's job openings," says Shawn Nunley, vice president of training at WyoTech. "The partnership we have with Penske provides a pathway for career opportunities after our students nine months of training at WyoTech. Having a classroom branded with the Penske name is aspirational for our students while they are here. A reminder to show up and work hard for the opportunity to work at a company like Penske. We love to see our graduates land with great employers."

Penske Truck Leasing operates and maintains one of the industry's largest fleets with its truck maintenance technician workforce comprising about 9,450 of the company's 39,000-plus associates. Visit Penske's career site: https://technician.penske.jobs to learn more about technician careers and to apply for technician openings across North America.

WyoTech, is a for-profit, technical college founded in Laramie, Wyoming, in 1966. WyoTech provides career training programs that prepare students for careers as technicians in the automotive and diesel industry with nine-month training programs that focus on hands-on experience.

Penske Truck Leasing is a Penske Transportation Solutions company headquartered in Reading, Pennsylvania. A leading global transportation services provider, Penske Truck Leasing operates more than 372,000 vehicles and serves customers from more than 1,300 locations in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. Product lines include full-service truck leasing, contract maintenance, commercial and consumer truck rentals, used truck sales, transportation and warehousing management and supply chain management solutions. Visit www.pensketruckleasing.com to learn more.

Penske logo. (PRNewsFoto/Penske Truck Leasing) (PRNewsFoto/Penske Truck Leasing) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Penske Truck Leasing