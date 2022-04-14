Plarium Celebrates "RAID: Shadow Legends" 3rd Anniversary with Special Live Events and Gifts

Month-long Celebration Offers Exciting Experiences for New and Existing Players

TEL AVIV, Israel, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Plarium, a global leader in developing F2P mobile and PC games with more than 400 million users worldwide, proudly announces the 3rd anniversary of its acclaimed dark fantasy RPG RAID: Shadow Legends. The celebration will take place from April 14 - May 14 and feature live events and free gifts for existing and new players alike. Since its launch in 2019, RAID has amassed 80 million downloads and consistently maintains more than 2M monthly active users.

The 3rd-anniversary event will be hosted by the in-game tutorial character, the Arbiter. In addition to offering gifts, events, and community challenges, she will also present existing and returning players a personalized tale of their in-game battles, progress, and achievements during their time in RAID. All new players will have a chance to get the Epic Champion Tallia, a talented magic-wielder from the Sacred Order faction.

"I couldn't be more proud of the RAID development team that rallied together to bring this amazing game experience to our players despite the incredible hardships they are facing in Ukraine," said Aviram Steinhart, CEO of Plarium. "We are humbled by the incredible outpouring of support we've received over the past few weeks from the RAID community, which continues to grow larger every day. The players truly make the community and for that we are so thankful. This month is for all of you."

RAID: Shadow Legends is available to download on iOS and Android mobile devices, as well as PC through the Microsoft Store or the Plarium Play platform. For more information on Plarium, visit: www.plarium.com

Plarium Global Ltd. is dedicated to creating the best mobile and PC experience for its community of over 400 million hardcore and casual gamers worldwide. Our diverse portfolio includes over 20 games ranging from hardcore RPGs to casual adventures, featuring acclaimed titles such as RAID: Shadow Legends, Vikings: War of Clans, Lost Island: Blast Adventure, and the Stormfall franchise. The App Store and Google Play regularly feature our games, with Facebook twice recognizing us as a top hardcore Facebook developer. Plarium employs more than 1,600 specialists at its headquarters and across eight offices and development studios in Europe and the United States. Our games are available on iOS, Android, and PC. They are also available through Plarium Play, our optimized game launcher for PC and Mac players. Plarium is part of Pixel United , the global mobile-first games publishing business of Aristocrat Leisure Limited (ASX code: ALL). Visit www.plarium.com for more information.

