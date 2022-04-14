The Push for Glory Continues as Color Star's partner team Villarreal CF advances to the Semi-Finals of the UEFA Champions League

NEW YORK, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: CSCW) ("Color Star" or the "Company"), an entertainment technology company with a global network that focuses on the application of technology and artificial intelligence in the entertainment industry, announces today that their partner team Villarreal CF, nicknamed the "Yellow Submarine", has admirably achieved even more footballing glory by defeating Bayern Munich by 2-1 on aggregate in order to advance to the Champions League semi-finals.

As a global partner of the team, Color Star also issued their congratulations at once, expecting the team to ultimately win the Champions League crown.

It is worth mentioning that this is the second time in the history of Villarreal CF where they have reached the semi-finals of the Champions League. The first time was during the 2005-06 season. Since the beginning of this Champions League season, Villarreal CF has received a lot of attention and the team has been able to maintain a winning streak in the face of the strongest teams, which has given the fans more confidence in their ability to win the tournament. After the match, the team's centerback and captain, Raúl Albiol, said in an interview with the media that "we think we have the ability to continue to compete, this team knows how to compete and has a lot of merits, but we have to keep working hard".

On the other hand, Color Star, as Villarreal CF's global partner, is undoubtedly lucky and perceptive. Since its subsidiary Color Sky officially signed the cooperation in February this year, the Company has greatly increased its brand awareness in Europe and the world by virtue of the team's influence and appeal. The number of registered users of the Color World metaverse platform developed by the Company has also increased rapidly. Both parties are happy to see further cooperation, not only in major tournaments, but also in more online and offline cooperation which will be carried out.

Color Star is a NASDAQ-listed company, the Company mainly focuses on artificial intelligence, as it works towards vigorously developing and integrating the technology into cultural and economic industries. In recent years, in the face of the global business environment changed by the epidemic, Color Star has focused on the development of "intelligent technology + direct interactions" as the main attraction of the application software Color World. Now, Color World has become a metaverse platform that is working with many top international athletes and celebrities to not only explore more possibilities of cooperation within the metaverse, but also to carry out offline cooperation to take advantage of both worlds.

