Rafay Systems Among First to Achieve AWS Container Competency

Status reflects Rafay's proven ability to simplify the operations of Kubernetes workloads running on Amazon EKS

SUNNYVALE, Calif., April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rafay Systems, a leading platform provider for Kubernetes operations , today announced it has achieved the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Container Competency, recognizing that Rafay has demonstrated technical proficiency and proven customer success managing container infrastructure and containerized workloads across different environments.

Rafay Systems offers the industry’s first Kubernetes Operations Platform to help enterprises maximize the value of containerized applications that deliver today’s business innovation. With Rafay, platform teams can operate modern application infrastructure at scale across public clouds, data centers, and the Edge. For more information, please visit www.rafay.co. (PRNewsfoto/Rafay Systems) (PRNewswire)

An AWS Container Competency differentiates Rafay as an AWS Partner with deep domain expertise delivering software products that help customers provision and manage their container infrastructure (e.g., networks, load balancers, perimeter security) and workloads (e.g., tasks, pods, services, namespaces, quotas) across multiple locations and regions with proper security, compliance, developer, and operational controls. These offerings help enterprise customers achieve better operational efficiency and achieve observability, security, compliance, and governance at enterprise scale.

"Rafay is proud to achieve the AWS Container Management Competency for Enterprise Container Management," said Mahesh Chaudhari, Vice President of Business Development and Cloud Alliances at Rafay Systems. "Part of the path to modernization is through cloud migration and rapid scalability of Kubernetes deployments. Achieving this competency status affirms that Rafay's KOP helps AWS customers streamline Kubernetes operations on AWS."

This designation affirms that Rafay's Kubernetes Operations Platform (KOP) complies with AWS's strict technical requirements, has been validated against AWS architectural best practices, and has proven success with customers. With its AWS Container Competency, AWS customers can have complete confidence in choosing Rafay for managing container infrastructure and containerized workloads across different environments.

Rafay's KOP integrates with Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service (Amazon EKS), Amazon EKS Anywhere, and Amazon EKS Distro, enabling enterprises to operate Kubernetes clusters that are consistent with Amazon EKS best practices across AWS and on-premises infrastructure. Rafay also integrates with Amazon solutions such as AWS Snowball and AWS Wavelength to streamline operations for workloads in remote and edge locations.

AWS enables scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify AWS Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.

Streamline Amazon EKS operations with Rafay for free today: https://rafay.co/start/

About Rafay Systems

Rafay Systems offers the industry's first Kubernetes Operations Platform to help enterprises maximize the value of containerized applications that deliver today's business innovation. With Rafay's unified platform, teams can operate modern application infrastructure at scale across public clouds, data centers, and the Edge. A full suite of turnkey services helps streamline deploying applications across multiple environments and deliver enterprise-grade control and governance to application deployment workflows. This breakthrough approach brings a new and much-needed operations mindset to the increasingly outdated Kubernetes Management market. With the Rafay Kubernetes Operations Platform, platform teams enjoy centralized visibility, management and automation across once disparate processes and systems, resulting in the improved delivery of modern applications. Rafay's growing customer roster includes clients such as Verizon, SonicWall, and Guardant Health. For more information, please visit www.rafay.co .

