Salute Her Awards Celebrates Multi-Generational Excellence Sunday, May 8, 2022 at 7 P.M. ET on @SaluteHer.com

Nationally syndicated show to honor civil rights pioneers, legends in media, community leaders, and gospels music's first family in celebration of women of the movement

WASHINGTON, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In the true essence of Sisterhood, Café Mocha radio network celebrates Black women in their fullness on Sunday May 8, 2022, during the 12th Annual Salute Her Awards, presented by AARP and Toyota. Just in time for Mother's Day, the show will stream across Café Mocha and SaluteHer.com social media channels. This year, Café Mocha will honor esteemed select Mothers who have been intricate in paving the way for those coming behind them as thought leaders within our community.

Cafe Mocha 2022 Salute HER Award honorees civil rights pioneers, legends in media, community leaders, and gospels music’s first family in celebration of women of the movement. Arndrea Waters King, Yolanda Renee King, Xernona Clayton, Kiesha Nix, Regina Jones, Ebony Underwood, CeCe Winans, daughter Ashley Phillips and Winans matriarch Delores Winans (PRNewswire)

As a tribute to Coretta Scott King and the many women that have been the backbone of the civil rights movement, the 2022 Salute Her Awards show will be coming from The King Center in Atlanta, Georgia featuring special musical tribute performances from male balladeers; Howard Hewitt and Raheem DeVaughn. Additionally, the show will feature 'herstory' honoree vignettes and hosted by Café Mocha co-host Emmy, NAACP Image and Gracie Award-winning comedienne Loni Love.

With a strong herstory of powerful women being celebrated, Café Mocha proudly announces an array of honorees led by Arndrea Waters King, President of the Drum Major Institute, and Yolanda Renee King, the only granddaughter of Martin Luther King Jr., in the Family Legacy category. Honored for her work as a civil rights leader and pioneer in the broadcasting industry is executive Ms. Xernona Clayton, founder and CEO of the Trumpet Awards receiving the Legend Award.

For their profound impact in journalism, past and present, two female publishers will be honored as Media Trailblazers: Regina Jones, Co-founder and Publisher of SOUL Magazine, will receive the Media Legend Award, and Morgan DuBaun, Founder and CEO of Blavity, will be honored as a Media Innovator for changing the digital news landscape for millennials.

Kiesha Nix, the first Black woman Vice President of Charitable Affairs for the Los Angeles Lakers, will receive the Bridging the Gap Award for her relentless climb to the top of the corporate ladder while reaching back for others. Socially conscious publicist for the Mothers of the Movement and Founder of Incarcerated Relief Resource Center, Nadia Fischer will be honored as this year's Game Changer for her steadfast work in the community.

In honor of Mrs. Coretta Scott King's legacy, Ebony Underwood was chosen for her commitment to human rights and social change. As Founder and CEO of WE GOT US NOW, she will receive the Community Activist award for her tireless effort to organize and advocate for young children impacted by parental incarceration.

Fresh off her three Grammy wins, Gospel Award-winning songstress CeCe Winans will be honored along with daughter Ashley Phillips and Winans family matriarch Delores Winans. The first family of Gospel will receive the Spirit Award representing a collective family legacy of music that has inspired generations.

The 'Saluting Our Culture' Salute Her & Salute THEM Award series was created to preserve the legacy and pay tribute to current trailblazers. Over the past 11 years, Café Mocha, the #1 nationally syndicated radio show for women of color, has paid tribute to over 200 distinguished women and men who significantly impact their communities and industries.

"There has never been a shortage of high achieving women and men to be honored and that's why we created the 'Saluting Our Culture' award series. There is so much to be gained when we lean into the power of one another and salute it!" says Sheila Eldridge, Cafe Mocha creator and CEO of Miles Ahead Entertainment and Broadcasting.

2021 honorees included Dr. Kizmekia Corbett, Luvvie Ajayi, Pam Grier, Marla Gibbs, Lamman Rucker, Cynthia Erivo, Dr. Bernice Kine, prima ballerina Misty Copeland, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Wendy Williams, Iyanla Vanzant and more.

Support from the Saluting Our Culture' Salute Her & Salute THEM Award series benefit the Mocha Cares Foundation that provides products and services to help families in local shelters transition into homes.

