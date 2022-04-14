TONIES WELCOMES DANIEL TIGER TO THE TONIEBOX NEIGHBORHOOD

PALO ALTO, Calif., April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, tonies®, in collaboration with 9 Story Brands and Fred Rogers Productions, welcomes a "grr-ific" new addition to the family – Daniel Tiger! Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood, the hit animated preschool series produced by Fred Rogers Productions for PBS KIDS, comes to new life with the innovative and engaging Toniebox audio platform, giving little listeners a brand new way to learn and play alongside Daniel Tiger and his friends.

"Ugga mugga, Daniel Tiger! The residents of the Neighborhood of Make-Believe are absolutely 'tigertastic' and among our favorites at tonies," said Christoph Frehsee, tonies USA President. "Daniel Tiger and his family and friends teach kids how to approach the world with more kindness and mindfulness, which continue to be so important for families today."

The Daniel Tiger Tonie features 19 tracks that include a mix of stories and songs from the popular television show, taking children through morning wake-up and afternoon play date, all the way through to bedtime wind down. Along the audio journey, kids also receive social-emotional lessons showcased in a series of catchy strategy songs, such as "When You're Feeling Frustrated, Take a Step Back and Ask for Help" and "It Helps to Say What You're Feeling."

Designed for small hands and independent play, the system works with the combination of a Toniebox , a soft, shockproof, portable five-inch speaker cube with no screens, sharp corners or edges, complicated controls, etc., and Tonies , hand-painted figures containing stories, songs and more.

The Daniel Tiger Tonie is available for purchase for $14.99 and can be bundled with a Toniebox Starter Set (MSRP $99.99), available in six colors: red, blue, green, gray, pink and purple. Tonies can be purchased via tonies.com, Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Best Buy, CAMP, FAO Schwarz, Pottery Barn Kids, Target and independent toy retailers nationwide.

ABOUT TONIES

tonies® is the original screen-free audio entertainment system for young children. Launched in 2016 in Germany, co-founders Patric Faßbender and Marcus Stahl created tonies with one thing in mind: their children. This revolutionary system allows kids to experience storytelling in a digital age, in a way that stimulates their imagination without screens. The Toniebox was created for kids and parents who want to feel good about their entertainment at home and to bring back imagination in its purest form. Today, tonies is the fastest growing toy company in Europe and a rising star in the United States. Among its many achievements, tonies was named among Fast Company's prestigious World's Most Innovative Companies for 2021, top ranked in Education. For more information, visit tonies.com.

ABOUT 9 STORY BRANDS

9 Story Brands is the dedicated brand management and consumer products division of 9 Story Media Group, a leading content creator, producer and distributor of kids and family focused intellectual property. 9 Story Brands builds international entertainment brands for kids, with expertise across creative, brand marketing and licensing. 9 Story Brands manages merchandising rights for top children's properties including Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood, Clifford The Big Red Dog, Colorforms®, Wild Kratts, Super Why! and Karma's World.

ABOUT FRED ROGERS PRODUCTIONS

Fred Rogers Productions was founded by Fred Rogers in 1971 as the non-profit producer of Mister Rogers' Neighborhood for PBS. In the years that followed, it created hundreds of episodes of this much-loved program and extended Fred's values and approach to other efforts in promoting children's social, emotional, and behavioral health while supporting

parents, caregivers, teachers, and other professionals in their work with children. Fred Rogers Productions continues to build on Fred's legacy in innovative ways through a wide variety of media and engages new generations of children and families with his timeless wisdom. The company's highly-rated children's series, including Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood, Peg + Cat, Odd Squad, and Through the Woods, have earned 30 Emmy® Awards among other important honors. Newly launched in 2021 on PBS KIDS is Donkey Hodie, the innovative puppet series inspired by characters from Mister Rogers' Neighborhood; and most recently Alma's Way, an animated series created by Sonia Manzano, known to generations of children and adults as "Maria" on Sesame Street. For more information, visit www.fredrogers.org or follow us on Twitter , Facebook , Instagram , and LinkedIn .

