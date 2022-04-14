Vectra Unveils Winners of Inaugural Partner of the Year Awards

Recognition Honors Program Excellence Among Global and Regional Partners

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vectra AI, a leader in AI-driven threat detection and response for hybrid and multi-cloud enterprises, today announced the winners of its inaugural Partner of the Year Awards. Vectra created these awards to recognize partners who add immense value to its customer and product ecosystem and help contribute to the company's overall success.

"At Vectra, creating robust and mutually beneficial partnerships with leading technology providers and channel-focused organizations has always been a core part of our strategy," said Randy Schirman, Channel Chief, WW VP Partnerships at Vectra. "We place a high importance on ensuring that all of our existing and prospective customers can quickly and readily find, deploy and adopt our threat detection and response technology, as cyberattacks continue to rapidly scale. Our phenomenal network of partners plays a massive role in the successful execution of this goal and we are thrilled to highlight some of these world-class institutions through our first ever partner awards."

This year, Vectra recognized six of its global partners for their substantial contributions to the company in 2021. Global partner award winners include:

Orange Cyberdefense: Global Partner of the Year 2021 : Global Partner of the Year 2021 NTT Security: Global Growth Partner of the Year 2021 : Global Growth Partner of the Year 2021 Microsoft: Global Ecosystem Partner of the Year 2021 Global Ecosystem Partner of the Year 2021 Amazon Web Services (AWS): Global Cloud Partner of the Year 2021 Global Cloud Partner of the Year 2021 Hitachi System Security: Global Technology Excellence of the Year 2021 : Global Technology Excellence of the Year 2021 Wipro: Global MSSP Partner of the Year 2021 : Global MSSP Partner of the Year 2021

In the AMS region, Vectra's 2021 Partner of the Year Awards had a total of seven categories. Partners were evaluated and chosen based on their excellence in customer service, innovation, and technological expertise. Winners selected in the AMS region include:

Guidepoint: National Partner of the Year 2021 ( North America ) & Regional Partner of the Year 2021 (United States Southeast) National Partner of the Year 2021 () & Regional Partner of the Year 2021 (United States Southeast) MNP: Regional Partner of the Year 2021 ( Canada ) : Regional Partner of the Year 2021 ( Integration Partners: Regional Partner of the Year 2021 (United States Northeast) : Regional Partner of the Year 2021 (United States Northeast) Optiv: Regional Partner of the Year 2021 (United States West) : Regional Partner of the Year 2021 (United States West) Clearshark: Federal Partner of the Year 2021 ( North America ) : Federal Partner of the Year 2021 ( Hitachi Systems Security: Newcomer Partner of the Year 2021 ( North America ) : Newcomer Partner of the Year 2021 (

"With cyber criminals increasing the frequency and scope of their attacks and using legitimate tools as a means to gain access to enterprise systems, modern detection and response security controls are now more critical than ever before," said Bonnie Simmons, Vice President of North America Channel at Vectra. "This has led to a vast influx of vendors operating within the market, where having qualified and committed partners, consultants, MSPs, resellers and distributors has been critical to our success. All of our partners act as key advisors and guides to our customer base, and we are honored to work alongside these talented organizations each day."

About Vectra AI

Vectra® is a leader in threat detection and response for hybrid and multi-cloud enterprises. The Vectra platform uses AI to detect threats at speed across public cloud, identity, SaaS applications, and data centers. Only Vectra optimizes AI to detect attacker methods—the TTPs at the heart of all attacks—rather than simplistically alerting on "different". The resulting high-fidelity threat signal and clear context enables security teams to respond to threats sooner and to stop attacks in progress faster. Organizations worldwide rely on Vectra for cybersecurity resilience in the face of dangerous cyber threats and to prevent ransomware, supply chain compromise, identity takeovers, and other cyberattacks from impacting their businesses. For more information, visit vectra.ai.

