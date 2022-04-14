Watch Rihanna Shop for Her Fenty Beauty Favorites at Ulta Beauty!

SAN FRANCISCO, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Continuing the celebration of the recent launch of Fenty Beauty at Ulta Beauty, Rihanna debuted an exclusive Ulta Beauty haul video on April 13th showing how she shops for her favorite products at the nation's largest beauty retailer. Ulta Beauty customers can now shop for Rihanna's Fenty Beauty favorites, including best-selling Pro Filt'r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation, which Rihanna says is "the GOAT" because "there's a shade for everyone out there," Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter for "people who like options because I like to play with makeup in different ways – I use it on my eyes, or my cheeks, or my nose bridge," and the product Rihanna never leaves home without – Invisimatte Blotting Powder.

Fenty Beauty officially launched retail distribution into all Ulta Beauty 1,300+ stores and Ulta.com on March 6, 2022, making its extensive shade range, light-as-air-formulas, unique packaging, and universally flattering colors and finishes even more accessible.

Rihanna created Fenty Beauty as "Beauty for All" with the mission to help "everyone feel beautiful and recognized, no matter their race, ethnicity, culture or personal style." And in creating the brand, Rihanna sparked a movement, noting that Fenty Beauty is "more than makeup; it's a community that supports and uplifts each other." It's this shared brand ethos that makes Rihanna's decision to expand her Fenty Beauty family to Ulta Beauty a natural next step in making everyone feel welcomed, seen, and heard.

"We are thrilled to welcome the iconic Fenty Beauty to the Ulta Beauty family. Rihanna has creatively developed and meticulously nurtured one of the most loved, inspirational beauty brands in today's market. Our guests have kept Fenty Beauty at the top of their wish lists and we can't wait for them to discover these beloved products at Ulta Beauty stores nationwide."

- Monica Arnaudo, Chief Merchandising Officer, Ulta Beauty

"I created Fenty Beauty with a global vision in mind, and that vision transcends everything from our shade ranges and products to where and how people can shop the brand. I want everyone to truly be included and Ulta Beauty's amazing community shares the same passion for beauty that I do."

- Rihanna

