ForeverLawn® Line of DuPont™ Select Synthetic Grass Awarded 2022 Sustainable Product of the Year

Green Builder® Media Recognizes ForeverLawn Landscape as "Green" Landscaping Solution

LOUISVILLE, Ohio, April 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ForeverLawn, Inc. ®, the synthetic grass industry leader, had their line of ForeverLawn® DuPont™ Select Synthetic Grassi premium products honored by Green Builder® Media as a 2022 Sustainable Product of the Year. The award recognizes several home and garden products pioneering sustainability and environmental stewardship in their specialized markets. Green Builder featured award recipients in the 2022 March-April edition of Green Builder Magazine, highlighting ForeverLawn® Dupont™ Select products on page 26.

"We're very excited to have our ForeverLawn® DuPont™ Select product line recognized by Green Builder magazine," says Jim Karmie, Brand Leader for ForeverLawn® Landscape™. "We pride ourselves on creating quality, innovative products and we strive to help people see the environmental advantages to using them in both commercial and residential projects."

With backing composed of recycled bottles from Project Yellowstone and a renewable soybean layer, the ForeverLawn® DuPont™ Select product line offers innovative and durable products that reduce water waste, eliminate chemical runoff, and lower emissions, while presenting unparalleled realism.

ForeverLawn Landscape and Green Builder Media will continue to collaborate on the ReVISION House in Scottsdale, AZ. The VISION House Series is a project undertaken to educate building professionals and consumers through highlighting sustainable, practical home solutions. The Scottsdale project — also dubbed "The Forever House" — is a remodel of an existing home by building expert Steve Easley and his wife, Indoor Air Quality expert Susan Raterman.

About ForeverLawn ForeverLawn® improves spaces and communities through innovative synthetic grass solutions. Beginning in 2004 as the daring entrepreneurial venture of two brothers, ForeverLawn has consistently led the synthetic turf industry through groundbreaking approaches to products and practice. As the premium choice for synthetic surfacing, each product is engineered to solve unique consumer needs and desires while maintaining superior standards and natural aesthetics. Today the company services over eighty localized markets through their dealer network, with an impressive regional, national, and international project portfolio.

About Green Builder® Media Green Builder Media is North America's leading green building and sustainable living media company. Through magazine, website, demonstration homes, and data services, Green Builder Media provides actionable information to consumers and builders about how to build and remodel sustainable homes. Green Builder Media also produces environmental-related thought-leadership content and events on such topics as climate change, decarbonization, and electrification.

i DuPont™ and the DuPont Oval Logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of affiliates of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. used under license by ForeverLawn, Inc.

