Keith Cooperman Joins Millennium Corporation As New Vice President Of Business Development

ARLINGTON, Va., April 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As the new Vice President of Business Development at Millennium Corporation, Keith Cooperman is principally responsible for the business growth, business development operations, and direct oversight of the Millennium's Capture and Proposal Teams.

Keith brings more than 20 years of experience in federal contracting and entrepreneurial ventures. Prior to joining Millennium, he was responsible for leading growth and business development of Guidehouse's $50m+ National Security Portfolio. This included 200+ people supporting U.S. National Defense, Intelligence, and Civilian Agencies (DoD, DHS, CIA, ODNI, NSA, NRO, NGA, and DIA), military intelligence components, and a prime ID/IQ at the CIA. He has run many successful captures of competitive, full and open business that accelerated the growth plans for Guidehouse, SAIC, Engility-TASC and NJVC.

Before joining Guidehouse, Keith was the Director of Growth for SAIC. During this time, he brought in an annual revenue of $500m and led the rebranding and marketing of Engility's cloud migration solution, Cloud ASCEND™.

Keith attended Johns Hopkins University's undergraduate program for International Studies and Master's program for International Relations. He then received an MBA from the University of Maryland.

"We are excited to welcome Keith Cooperman as our new VP of Business Development! His track record of experience and leadership will be a key enabler for the corporation," said Kevin Jennings, CEO & Co-Founder.

About Millennium Corporation

For nearly two decades, Millennium Corporation has been operating on the leading edge of cybersecurity. Our elite team of nearly 400 experts has an unparalleled record of performance supporting Red Team Operations, Defensive Cyber Operations, Software Engineering, and Technical Engineering. With the largest contingent of contracted Red Team operators in the DoD, we provide an unmatched level of threat intelligence and battle-tested experience for customers in both the DoD and federal civilian markets.

Millennium is headquartered at 1400 Crystal Drive #400 Arlington VA 22202.

