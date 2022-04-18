Aviat Networks Sets Date for Its Third Quarter Financial Results Announcement and Conference Call

AUSTIN, Texas, April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVNW), ("Aviat" or the "Company"), the leading expert in wireless transport solutions, announced today that it will release its Third quarter fiscal 2022 results for the period ended April 1st, 2022, on May 4th, 2022 after the market closes.

Aviat Networks, Inc. Logo (PRNewsfoto/Aviat Networks, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

The Company will host an earnings conference call and webcast to discuss its financial and operational results on the same day, beginning at 5:00 p.m. ET. Participating on the call will be Pete Smith, President and Chief Executive Officer, David Gray, Chief Financial Officer, and Keith Fanneron, Vice President Global Finance and Investor Relations.

Dial-in instructions for the conference call and the replay are outlined below. This conference call will also be broadcast live over the Internet and can be accessed by all interested parties through Aviat Network's Investor Relations website at https://investors.aviatnetworks.com/events-and-presentations/events. To listen to the live call, please go to the "Investor Relations" section of the Company's website at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call to register and download any necessary audio software. For those who are not able to listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available approximately two hours after the call on the "Investor Relations" portion of the Aviat Networks website.

Conference Call Details

Live Call

Dial-In Toll Free: 800-289-0438

International Dial-In: +1 323-794-2423

Confirmation Code: 1887161 or

Event Title: Aviat Networks Q3'22 Earnings Call

Conference Replay*

Domestic Dial-In Toll Free: 888-203-1112

International Dial-In: +1 719-457-0820

Passcode: 1887161

*Available approximately two hours after the end of the conference call.

About Aviat Networks

Aviat Networks, Inc. is the leading expert in wireless transport solutions and works to provide dependable products, services and support to its customers. With more than one million systems sold into 170 countries worldwide, communications service providers and private network operators including state/local government, utility, federal government and defense organizations trust Aviat with their critical applications. Coupled with a long history of microwave innovations, Aviat provides a comprehensive suite of localized professional and support services enabling customers to drastically simplify both their networks and their lives. For more than 70 years, the experts at Aviat have delivered high-performance products, simplified operations, and the best overall customer experience. Aviat Networks is headquartered in Austin, Texas. For more information, visit www.aviatnetworks.com or connect with Aviat Networks on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

Contact:

Keith Fanneron

Vice President Global Finance & Investor Relations

Phone: (512) 861-1022

Email: keith.fanneron@aviatnet.com

