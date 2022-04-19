Spiro™, Part of the GES Collective, names Carley Faircloth as Chief Marketing Officer

LAS VEGAS, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Spiro™, the brand experiences agency within the GES collective, has appointed Carley Faircloth as Chief Marketing Officer. In her position, Faircloth and her team will be responsible for Spiro's global brand launch, and beyond- to define and strengthen Spiro's brand presence by leveraging its future forward approach in a rapidly changing events industry.

Carley Faircloth, CMO, Spiro (PRNewswire)

Spiro, the brand experiences agency within the GES collective, has appointed Carley Faircloth Chief Marketing Officer.

Faircloth has extensive experience leading brand building strategies in the events and experience sector. Before joining Spiro's executive leadership team, she served in executive roles for the likes of Jack Morton Worldwide and most recently Freeman where, most recently as Managing Director, EMEA Agency, she oversaw all sales, marketing, and operations strategies, as she reimagined the brand for the agency services offering. Faircloth also founded and launched their Women of Agency initiative, aiming to support and empower women across all professional industries.

Faircloth has over 25 years working with brands like American Airlines, where she led agency teams in the airline's 2013 rebrand and US Airways merger, to driving long-term initiative with McDonalds, BP, Amazon, and Dell. She will continue to draw upon her broad understanding of the events industry's evolving direction, to deliver integrated marketing solutions at scale.

"Our industry, what brands need-everything has changed dramatically. Spiro is really driven by and in response to the needs of the brands we serve facing this change." Faircloth said. "For me, it's an exciting opportunity to define and amplify the distinctive solutions we offer, and what's behind the brand- the soul of it. Spiro is both rich in heritage and teeming with next gen thinking; I want to help create the emotional connection we have with our clients, as we help our clients create emotional connection with their customers."

"Carley is exactly who we need in our corner as we launch Spiro and introduce our clients to all of the new opportunities that come with it," said Spiro President Jeff Stelmach. "I can't think of anyone with a better understanding of the ongoing industry changes – and what brands and businesses need to do to adapt to them."

Faircloth assumes the global CMO role at Spiro effective immediately. For more about Spiro, visit www.ThisIsSpiro.com. For more about GES, visit GES.com.

Media Contact:

Jenn Joseph

The Encore Agency

602-329-8040

Jenn@TheEncoreAgency.com

Spiro, Part Of The GES Collective (PRNewswire)

SOURCE GES