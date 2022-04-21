AXA XL adds Energy Property Underwriter in Houston

HOUSTON, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AXA XL has added Emmy Pan as Energy Underwriter to its Americas Property insurance team. Based in Houston and reporting to AXA XL's Scott Dalton, Ms. Pan will be responsible underwriting property insurance for energy businesses through including oil and gas, power generation, process industries, and chemical companies.

Commenting on the appointment, Mr. Dalton said: "We're excited to have Emmy join us. She'll be an invaluable local resource for our brokers and clients in the Houston area and throughout the Southwest region. We're looking forward to putting Emmy's enthusiasm, industry knowledge, and client commitment to work for our brokers and energy clients, to address their property risks, now and in the future, especially as they take the lead toward a more sustainable energy future."

Ms. Pan joins AXA XL from Zurich North America where she managed a high volume of energy property insurance business. She is a graduate of the University of Houston where she earned her Bachelor in Applied Science in Financial Mathematics and was an active member of Gamma Iota Sigma, the international professional fraternity organized to promote, encourage, and sustain student interest in insurance, risk management and actuarial science as professions.

AXA XL, a division of AXA, provides energy companies with admitted and non-admitted specialized property insurance solutions for their oil rig, oil & petrochemical, chemical, and power generation insurance needs. AXA XL rounds out its risk management approach with specialized risk engineering for energy companies and specialized claims handling capabilities to minimize risk and loss of property assets.

