D2iQ™ Kubernetes Platform Enhancements Speed Time-to-Value in Production Environments

D2iQ Kubernetes Platform empowers enterprises to simplify Kubernetes deployments, operations at scale and master the smart cloud-native applications journey

SAN FRANCISCO, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- D2iQ, the leading enterprise Kubernetes provider for smart cloud-native applications, today announced the newest release of the D2iQ Kubernetes Platform (DKP). With customer-led updates, DKP 2.2 gives enterprises more control and visibility when deploying and managing Kubernetes deployments in any environment, and enables customers to accelerate mission-critical production deployments.

DKP now provides VMware vSphere infrastructure provisioning using Cluster API to simplify lifecycle management, a unified DKP user interface to improve the user experience, and access to Kaptain AI/ML to better support artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) workloads, streamlining the development of smart cloud-native applications.

D2iQ is kicking off a customer technology preview of DKP Insights, a self-service troubleshooting capability that embeds D2iQ's industry-leading expertise in Kubernetes operations. DKP Insights analyzes the alerts, metrics, logs, and events from Kubernetes clusters managed by DKP and generates heuristic analytics for potential issues and operational challenges. This enables infrastructure teams to quickly identify and proactively resolve issues on their own providing greater support productivity, speed, and reduced costs, while preventing downtime and loss of revenue.

In addition, DKP now includes access to Kaptain AI/ML as a catalog application that enables enterprises to deploy Kaptain to other Kubernetes distributions managed by DKP, including Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service (EKS) and Azure Kubernetes Service (AKS). With Kaptain AI/ML, organizations can develop, deploy, and run AI and ML workloads in production at scale with consistency and reliability.

"As Kubernetes deployments begin to scale in production environments, complexity increases exponentially, often limiting the success and impact of cloud-native projects," said Tobi Knaup, CEO of D2iQ. "The latest release of DKP further enhances our customers' experience in running enterprise-grade Kubernetes. Customer-led innovations, such as DKP Insights for improved platform management, empower organizations to accelerate time-to-value and increase reliability for all Kubernetes deployments. As the industry's leading independent Kubernetes platform, DKP continues to power the cloud-native applications that have become a requirement in modern business operations."

Additional DKP 2.2 features include:

Zero downtime upgrades : Zero downtime upgrades, including upgrades in air-gapped deployments, greatly speed up and simplify the process of moving from DKP 2.1 to DKP 2.2, and enable users to benefit from the added feature set in the latest DKP release.

Better integration with VMware vSphere : By providing integration with Cluster API Provider for vSphere, enterprises can deploy and manage a DKP cluster in a VMWare environment, empowering infrastructure operation teams with improved productivity and speed of deployment.

Custom machine images in Azure: enterprises can now build their own custom machine images for their clusters in Azure.

Enhanced unified DKP interface: The platform now includes an updated and unified graphical user interface and command-line interface, enhancing the customer experience from deployment to production.

About D2iQ ™

D2iQ accelerates Day 2 success for smart cloud-native applications on enterprise Kubernetes. The D2iQ Kubernetes Platform (DKP) includes everything needed to adopt Kubernetes easily and expand Kubernetes use to multiple clusters across any infrastructure, whether on-premise, in the cloud, in air-gapped environments, or at the edge, and to enable smart cloud-native applications. D2iQ eliminates roadblocks to success, such as lack of skills, with our Kubernetes and cloud-native expertise, alleviates operational complexity with a simpler and easy-to-use platform, and addresses security concerns with military-grade security. D2iQ is headquartered in San Francisco with additional offices in London and Hamburg. D2iQ investors include Andreessen Horowitz, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Khosla Ventures, Koch Disruptive Technologies, Microsoft, and T.Rowe Price Associates, Inc. Find us at http://www.d2iq.com.

