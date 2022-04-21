Lane Eight, The Best Sneakers For You And The Planet, Relaunch With NEW US Website And Continued Mission To Disrupt The Footwear Industry

NEW YORK, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lane Eight, the world's best workout shoes for you, and the planet, is relaunching in the United States with a new website and a slew of new releases set to be introduced in the coming months!

Founded by brothers Josh and James Sharrock who both have extensive backgrounds in the footwear industry, Lane Eight utilizes a meticulous curation of eco-conscious materials, technologies, and processes to create sustainable footwear that outperforms the industry's best providing unmatched athletic performance, dynamic versatility, and coveted style with a minimized environmental impact.

"We're incredibly excited to be relaunching in the United States and continuing to truly disrupt the footwear industry" says Lane Eight Co-Founder, James Sharrock "Now more than ever, consumers are looking for quality products that are created with the best materials and have the smallest impact on the planet and its resources, we pride ourselves in providing a product that not only enhances a person's fitness experience but also makes them feel like they are participating in a movement to better our planet and ensure its protected."

Currently available in two styles for both men and women, the brand's curated collections consists of two unique, premium styles including:

The HIIT Trainer

Available in six colors (Deep Plum, Bright Coral, Icy Mint, Warm Grey, Jet Black and Artic White), meet your workout's new best friend. With a made-for-you fit, plant-based knit, and impact-ready reinforcements, this high–performance shoe takes your gym sessions to the next level without sacrificing style, comfort, or sustainability. Designed with an accommodating yet supportive fit, this sneaker is crafted with responsive, algae based cushion and is built for high impact moves.

The Trainer AD-1

Available in eight colors (Rose Tan, Electric Yellow, Electric Blue, Hyper Pink, Dusty Taupe, Carbon Black, Lunar Gray and Cloud White), meet the world's best workout sneaker. Crafted with a snug but stretchy fit that allows you to make moves, this sneaker is designed for everything from base runs, box jumps, and burpees, and it's made with sustainable and recycled materials like algae and plastic.

"A part of our mission has always been to develop footwear for everyday active, every day individuals" says Lane Eight Co-Founder Josh Sharrock, "Growing up with a dad that was fully immersed in the footwear industry, provided us with a knowledge of the intricacies of shoes from the very beginning, which inspired us to create an incredible product that steers away from the established sneaker mold and approaches everything from a more inclusive standpoint allowing our customers to live fun and free lives."

Committed to 100% sustainability and working toward a net-zero carbon footprint, the brand will additionally be celebrating Earth Day by releasing two new colorways inspired by US National Parks and has more plans to partner with environmental organizations and charities to further their mission of protecting and celebrating the planet.

Lane Eight is available at LaneEight.com now!

About Lane Eight

LANE EIGHT was founded on the premise that fitness and movement should be approached from an inclusive and multi-faceted standpoint. The brand develops footwear that responds to the needs of the Everyday Athlete: active people who aren't defined by their fitness, but live a life of momentum. LANE EIGHT is committed to sustainability, working toward a net-zero carbon footprint while creating the world's best workout shoes for you, and the planet.

