MasterClass Announces Celebrity Makeup Artist Sir John to Teach How to Create Makeup Looks for Any Moment in 30 Days

Through step-by-step demonstrations and follow-along assignments, Sir John will share how to use makeup as a tool to highlight beauty, rather than hide perceived imperfections

SAN FRANCISCO , April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MasterClass , the streaming platform where anyone can learn from the world's best across a wide range of subjects, today announced that starting May 20 celebrity makeup artist Sir John will join Sessions by MasterClass, a structured, 30-day curriculum where members learn meaningful skills through hands-on experience, step-by-step demonstration and an engaged community. In the session, Sir John will teach MasterClass members 12 simple makeup techniques to create three of his most sought-after looks, including the "no makeup" look, the "everyday" look and the "icon" look. Enrollment for Sir John's session is available starting today ; the class goes live on May 20.

Sir John for MasterClass (PRNewswire)

"Sir John uses makeup as a tool for empowerment," said David Rogier, founder and CEO of MasterClass." Drawing on a decades-long career as a makeup artist to icons like Beyoncé, Zendaya and Kim Kardashian, his session teaches members of all genders and ethnicities core techniques to enhance their beauty, not cover it up."

In his session, Sir John will help members identify their skin type and break down the products and tools to help them customize a routine that is right for their complexion. Whether members are makeup minimalists or have a suitcase full of tools, Sir John will teach them how to shop for brushes and products—including a few of his must-haves—and curate their own makeup kit on a budget. Sir John will then demonstrate three staple makeup looks: the "no makeup" look, the "everyday" look and the "icon" look. Through these looks, members will learn 12 versatile skills to help their beauty shine through, including how to achieve the perfect base, contour, apply cream blush and accent the lips—all from Sir John's signature "Boy Beat" look. In the final section, and for the first time, he will break down the steps to mastering his iconic denim smoky eye on supermodel and actress Joan Smalls, which was first seen on her at the Met Gala in 2016. As they follow along and complete each look, members will have the opportunity to share photos of their final looks with the Sessions by MasterClass community. By the end of the 30-day session, members will be able to use Sir John's makeup tips to reveal their truest selves for any moment.

"My philosophy is not about how the makeup looks on you, but instead it's about how the makeup makes you feel," Sir John said. "I'm going to teach members the importance of viewing beauty from the inside out, and how the makeup techniques I use can help them understand and appreciate their own specific beauty. Everyone is welcome here—this is a party for one and all!"

Growing up with a passion for art, Sir John unexpectedly entered the world of makeup at 18 years old after helping a model friend prep for a photo shoot. After that, he spent years refining his skills behind various makeup counters in New York City, including Bloomingdale's Soho, Bergdorf Goodman, Gucci and Barneys—all while being booked for photo shoots on the side. Sir John got his break working for makeup icon Pat McGrath and later Charlotte Tilbury, both of whom helped propel his career toward the elite status it has today. Having worked with celebrities such as Beyoncé, Karlie Kloss, Mary J. Blige, Serena Williams, Zendaya, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Chrissy Teigen, Joan Smalls, Ashley Graham—and many others—Sir John is L'Oreal's U.S. creative director. Sir John is managed by Ross Elliot at Animal Farm Creative Management.

