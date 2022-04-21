PunchListUSA Names Danielle Alexander Vice President of Enterprise Operations and Dan Vercek Vice President of Field Operations

Seasoned real estate operations executives to scale and enhance repair and renovation service delivery for nationwide marketplace expansion.

CHARLESTON, S.C., April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PunchListUSA, the first marketplace to digitize home inspection data for instant estimates and online ordering of home repairs and renovations, today announced the appointment of Danielle Alexander as Vice President of Enterprise Operations and Dan Vercek as Vice President of Field Operations, effective April 18, 2022.

Alexander will be tasked with streamlining, automating, and scaling enterprise operations, workflow technology, and customer support for all PunchListUSA repair and renovation projects while Vercek will lead the national field strategy and operations teams responsible for service delivery and fulfillment.

"In Danielle and Dan, we've gained two exceptional operators with extensive experience scaling and streamlining real estate service delivery through technology," said PunchListUSA CEO and co-founder Min Alexander. "Their approaches to creating and leading high-performing teams will bring significant value to our organization and a frictionless experience for our customers."

Danielle Alexander, named by MReport as one of the Top Female Power Players in the real estate industry, has led high-performing operations teams throughout her career – most recently as Vice President of Portfolio Management at Auction.com and Senior Vice President of Operations at Mortgage Contracting Services (MCS). She holds a BSBA in Marketing from the University of Tulsa, a Six Sigma Green Belt Financial Services Certificate from Villanova University, and is the 1992 Olympic bronze medalist in Taekwondo.

"In the home services marketplace, delivering a consistent, high quality, and scalable customer experience is essential," said Alexander. "Through its proprietary technology and dedicated team, PunchListUSA is leading the industry with exceptional service delivery. I'm thrilled to join the team to continue building the infrastructure to accelerate our growth."

Vercek is an award-winning real estate operations executive with more than two decades of senior leadership experience. Most recently, he was Senior Director of Foreclosure Operations at Auction.com where he oversaw logistics, scheduling, and local foreclosure auction operations across 23 states. Prior to Auction.com, he held leadership roles at Altisource Portfolio Solutions and JP Morgan. Vercek holds a BBA from Valencia College and is a licensed real estate broker.

"For homeowners and skilled trades, standardization of the home services industry is essential and overdue," said Vercek. "In a short period of time, PunchListUSA has taken unprecedented steps to streamline the repair and renovation process. I look forward to building a best-in-class national field services organization."

About PunchListUSA:

PunchListUSA is the first online real estate platform digitizing national home inspection data to create instant repair estimates and online service orders for homeowners, brokers, and institutional investors. The platform is powered by proprietary technology and property data to deliver home repair, renovation, and lifecycle services at scale through innovative products, process automation, and direct integration with industry partners. Exclusive inspection data access will power end-to-end home lifecycle services and product offerings to homeowners through the PunchListUSA marketplace in its next phase of growth.

The company is committed to growing and developing its network of 5,000+ tradesmen and women through grassroots recruiting, trade and association partnerships, apprenticeship programs, licensing support, continuing education and training, and equitable wages.

PunchListUSA is based in Charleston, South Carolina with operations in eight states. Investors include IDEA Fund Partners, Meeting Street Capital, VentureSouth, and Second Century Ventures.

For further information, please visit www.punchlistusa.com .

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/punchlistusa

