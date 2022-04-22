After a two-year hiatus, the 2022 NAB show is returning to Las Vegas. Applicaster and JW Player will be there to share a powerful joint solution that's quickly gaining traction in the OTT and streaming market.

NEW YORK, April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In late 2021, Applicaster announced a new partnership with JW Player to introduce a comprehensive, integrated OTT app management solution for content owners, publishers, and media companies. In just a few short months, more than a dozen companies have signed on to launch OTT apps with Applicaster's Zapp platform and JW Player's video intelligence solution.

2022 NAB Show Sneak Peek: Applicaster and JW Player Showcasing One of the Industry’s Best OTT App Management Solutions (PRNewswire)

Applicaster and JW Player at NAB

This month, Applicaster and JW Player will attend the 2022 NAB Show , the world's leading event for businesses shaping the future of media and entertainment. Both companies will be on hand to meet with professionals interested in quickly launching custom OTT apps with access to industry-leading data insights and 24/7 customer support.

"After two years, it's exciting to be able to connect with current and future partners and industry leaders at NAB," said Ido Hadari, CEO of Applicaster. "We're proud to share the success of this partnership with our industry colleagues —we believe teaming up with JW Player offers customers a powerful OTT platform to significantly grow their audience and revenue."

Launch an OTT App in Weeks, Not Months

Companies including a renowned UK news publisher, three Australian sports streaming apps, and a famed American recording artist, executive, and entrepreneur have worked with Applicaster and JW Player to launch their OTT services.

Applicaster's Zapp solution allows media companies to quickly build and release custom, cross-platform OTT apps that connect with audiences—with no coding required. Zapp simplifies ongoing app management with open, seamless third-party integrations, UI and UX iterations, and continuous maintenance. Combined with JW Player's powerful online video platform, content owners can access video intelligence out of the box for insights to optimize content and monetization strategies.

Learn from Our OTT Experts

See Applicaster and JW Player in action at the 2022 NAB Show, April 23-27 in Las Vegas, NV. Book your slot today to speak with an OTT expert and demo our comprehensive solution.

Learn More

About Applicaster

Applicaster helps broadcasters, content publishers, and OTT providers globally drive their digital strategy, engage with audiences, and monetize media assets. Applicaster's Zapp platform is a comprehensive no-code tool to create, distribute, and manage multimedia applications across multiple mobile and TV devices. Zapp uniquely combines the scalability, flexibility, and speed of a technology-based solution with the advanced customization capabilities required by professional teams.

Applicaster powers user experiences for leading companies like Urban One, ViacomCBS, The Walt Disney Company, ProsiebenSat.1, and First Media; and is approved as an Apple, Roku, and Comcast Technology Solutions partner. www.applicaster.com

About JW Player

JW Player is the leading video software and data insights platform that gives customers independence and control in today's Digital Video Economy. Started in 2008 as a hugely popular open source video player, JW Player's technology platform now powers digital video for hundreds of thousands of businesses, including half of the Comscore top 50 sites in the US, leading broadcasters across EMEA, APAC and Latin America.

Each month 1 billion viewers, or one third of all people on the Internet, consume video on JW Player's technology across 2.7 billion devices, creating an unmatched and powerful consumption and contextual data graph that helps customers grow audiences and generate incremental video from digital video. The company is headquartered in New York, with offices in London and Eindhoven. www.jwplayer.com

CONTACT:

Alexandra Urrea

a.urrea@applicaster.com

(PRNewsfoto/Applicaster) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE APPLICASTER LTD