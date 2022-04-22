Bearaby Expands in Home Design with New Line of Sensory Knot Pillows

The DTC brand introduces its latest collection crafted from sustainable Melofoam™

NEW YORK, April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bearaby , the wellbeing brand dedicated to design-forward products for mental, emotional, and physical wellness, is stepping beyond fan-favorite weighted blankets for the first time with the launch of their new Hugget Collection. The new collection introduces three stunning, planet-friendly sensory knot pillows, each delivering stress-relieving benefits while looking perfectly stylish on a couch or bed. The Huggets are designed in Bearaby's signature chunky knit style, and continue to highlight sustainable wellness and rejuvenating rest in the home.

The Hugget Collection (patent pending) is crafted from the brand's latest material innovation, Melofoam™ debuting Earth Day 2022. This all-natural, breathable, fully biodegradable responsive rubber is made from sap tapped directly from rubber trees. The sap is collected in coconuts and gently steamed to form a solid foam. It's a zero-waste process that is entirely compostable, continuing Bearaby's legacy of products with a fully eco-friendly life-cycle.

Each Hugget adds a stylish pop of color and texture to any space, and they look equally as stylish on a bed, couch or in the office. The knot pillows are available in small ($29) medium ($79), or large ($129) sizes, each blending huggable texture with gentle weight (ranging up to 3 lbs.) The pillows are both purposeful and chic, and look perfectly at home alongside Bearaby's signature weighted blanket collection. They're available exclusively at Bearaby.com in core colorways: Asteroid Grey, Moonstone Grey, Midnight Blue, Evening Rose, and Cloud White.

"I wanted to take the learnings from our bespoke patented weighted blankets and apply the same elements of sustainable, functional home decor as we expand further into the wellness category. The Hugget Collection provides comfort in its tactility and composition, with joyful designs that serve as naturally calming stress relievers. "

-Kathrin Hamm Founder and CEO

About Bearaby

Bearaby is a joyful, sustainable wellness brand on a mission to create a calmer, more comforted world: one nap at a time. Every Bearaby product prioritizes holistic wellbeing, sustainability, and exceptional design to bring about revolutionary rest, naturally.

