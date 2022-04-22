HALEKULANI CORPORATION PROPERTIES NAMED TO TRAVEL + LEISURE'S T+L 500 LIST

Halekulani and Halekulani Okinawa Featured Among the Best 500 Hotels in the World

HONOLULU, April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hotels and Resorts of Halekulani, the hotel development and management division of Honolulu-based Halekulani Corporation, is pleased to announce that Halekulani and Halekulani Okinawa have been named to Travel + Leisure's 2022 T+L 500 list of the best hotels in the world. The annual T+L 500 list draws on the Travel + Leisure 2021 World's Best Awards readers' survey results and recognizes the best hotels around the globe.

(PRNewsfoto/Halekulani Corporation) (PRNewswire)

"We are honored to have two of our beloved properties recognized among the best resort hotels in the world by Travel + Leisure," said Peter Shaindlin, Chief Operating Officer of Halekulani Corporation. "This prestigious accolade is a true testament to our passionate and dedicated staff in Hawaii and Okinawa who embody our commitment to delivering a world-class hospitality experience and personalized service for our guests."

Since its inception in 1984, Halekulani has received international acclaim as one of the finest resorts in the world. Featuring 453 guest rooms and suites along five oceanfront acres on Waikiki Beach, Halekulani is home to award-winning accommodations, cuisine and wellness experiences. Halekulani recently reopened in the fall of 2021 following a year-long renovation which encompassed the hotel's physical infrastructure, guest rooms and public spaces. In addition to the return of iconic dining venues such as La Mer, Hawaii's only Forbes 5-Star and AAA Five-Diamond restaurant, Orchids and House Without A Key, Halekulani also debuted new experiences upon its reopening, including The Art of Wellbeing, a new program designed to expand intellect, incite wonder and tap into emotions necessary for wellbeing.

Halekulani Okinawa is a luxury beach resort located within Okinawa Kaigan Quasi-National Park on Japan's main island of Okinawa. Facing one mile of coastline, its 360 guest rooms, suites and villa offer the finest luxury accommodations on the island in addition to nine unique restaurants and bars, five swimming pools, one mile of white-sand beach and an outpost of the acclaimed SpaHalekulani. Located in one of the world's five Blue Zones, regions where people statistically live the longest and are the healthiest, Halekulani Okinawa is known for its "Secrets of Longevity" program, a collection of immersive experiences that explore the Okinawan culture and help guests achieve holistic wellness.

Each year, the readers of Travel + Leisure vote for their favorite destinations, city hotels, resorts, and more in the World's Best Awards survey. Drawing on the 2021 World's Best Awards survey results, Travel + Leisure recognizes the 500 best hotels around the globe in the 2022 edition of the T+L 500. The T+L 500 properties are divided into eight geographic regions, designed to serve as a trusted resource for millions of enthusiastic travelers. The T+L 500 is not a ranked list. The 2022 T+L 500 is featured in the May issue of Travel + Leisure and at www.travelandleisure.com/tl500-2022.

For more information, please visit www.halekulani.com and www.okinawa.halekulani.com.

About Halekulani Corporation

Halekulani Corporation owns and operates the globally acclaimed luxury resort Halekulani and the new luxury boutique hotel Halepuna Waikiki by Halekulani in Hawaii. Halekulani represents a luxury hospitality legacy of unique and iconic proportions and has been globally recognized with more than 500 awards. Halekulani is home to award-winning SpaHalekulani, House Without A Key, Lewers Lounge, Orchids and La Mer, Hawaii's longest, consecutively ranked AAA Five Diamond and Forbes Travel Guide 5 Star Restaurant. Following a multi- million-dollar transformation, Halepuna Waikiki by Halekulani debuted with the Halekulani Bakery & Restaurant. The hotel, which is situated in close proximity to its iconic sister property Halekulani, was designed by acclaimed New York City-based firm Champalimaud providing hospitality hallmarks of the Halekulani brand such as innovative guest experiences and gracious service.

About Halekulani

Since its inception in 1984 as one of the world's finest and most acclaimed independent luxury hotels, Halekulani has received more than 500 awards, most recently, Travel + Leisure 2020 readers' poll, the "Best Service in North America," as well as voted one of the Best Hotels in Hawaii by USA Today's 10Best. Halekulani is home to SpaHalekulani, House Without A Key, Lewers Lounge, Orchids, Cattleya, and La Mer, Hawaii's longest, consecutively ranked AAA Five Diamond and Forbes Travel Guide 5 Star Restaurant. For over twenty years, Halekulani has maintained a strong commitment to arts and culture in the community through exclusive alliances with Oahu's most iconic cultural venues. Halekulani is operated by the Hotels and Resorts of Halekulani, a brand management division of the Honolulu-based Halekulani Corporation, which also oversees the newly opened Halepuna Waikiki by Halekulani. Halekulani is a member of The Leading Hotels of the World and is aligned with Tokyo's legendary Imperial Hotel. For further information, please visit www.halekulani.com.

About Halekulani Okinawa

Halekulani Okinawa, the second hotel from the leading Hawaiian resort of the same name and first outside Hawaii, is a luxury beach resort located in Onna Village on the main island of Okinawa. Featuring a variety of accommodations built to emphasize the geographic features of its surroundings, Halekulani Okinawa sits on 32 acres of lush land within the Okinawa Kaigan Quasi-National Park and faces approximately one mile of coastline. Halekulani Okinawa is home to a diverse array of facilities including eight restaurants and a bar. In addition, the property features the prestigious SpaHalekulani, a fitness center, a luxury boutique, over 2,550 ft2 of meeting and convention space and five swimming pools, one of which is adorned with nearly 1.5 million mosaic tiles in the shape of Halekulani's signature Cattleya orchid. Halekulani Okinawa is the third property in Japan to join The Leading Hotels of the World, an exclusive collection of the world's most extraordinary luxury establishments. For further information, please visit www.okinawa.halekulani.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Halekulani Corporation