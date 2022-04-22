Renters First Group Launches Renter Insights to Provide Free Data Tools to Tenants

Renter Insights provides easy to use data and search tools for residential real estate including eco-friendly sustainability scores and search filters.

LOS ANGELES, April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Renter Insights is the recently launched apartment search tool with a focus on sustainable and green living features. Renter Insights provides data tools for all types of renters whether someone is searching for a home or actively renting. The Renter Insights product introduces enhanced search functionality, active rent price tracking, and collaborative tools to share your search with a roommate.

This platform offers a unique search experience to help renters evaluate living options based on their sustainable amenities and green living features, including offering recycling, electric car chargers, electricity offsets from rooftop solar and energy star appliances. Renter Insights' Eco-Score ranks apartments in each market based on the ecofriendly and green living features.

Active rent price tracking keeps renters informed on the latest trends in their home market. Providing an up-to-date assessment of the rental market, Renter Insights keeps its users aware of price changes that might impact an upcoming move.

Renter Insights has taken strides to improve collaborative search with a roommate. Easily share a home with a friend or roommate and added features including collaborative tools allows a user to add notes or comments, share impressions, and add likes or dislikes.

Founded in 2020 during the pandemic, the company has launched two real estate products for renters. RenterInsights.com provides data tools for renters with a focus on green friendly living while Roost Rewards is the recently launched product focused on aligning real estate incentives with renters. Both products are free to use for renters with no paid membership or subscription required. Renters can sign up to get started earning rewards immediately.

Renters First Group is focused on improving the tenant experience from start to finish.

About Renters First Group

Founded for renters, Renters First Group ("RFG") is changing how tenants experience renting. From finding your first apartment to homeownership, RFG is committed to partnering with renters through their entire real estate journey. Learn more at www.renterinsights.com and www.roostrewards.com.

