St. Thomas University's College of Law Intercultural Human Rights Law Review: Russia's Invasion of Ukraine: Who, What, Where, When, and Why?

MIAMI, April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- St. Thomas University (STU) College of Law Intercultural Human Rights Law Review recently held a panel discussion regarding the factual and legal parameters of Russia's invasion of Ukraine and its place in the history of war.

Executive Director of the Graduate Program in Intercultural Human Rights and Founding Director of the John J. Brunetti Human Trafficking Academy, Law Professor Roza Pati, moderated the panel.

The panel featured Dr. Denys Bakaiev, LL.M. in Intercultural Human Rights Candidate, Professor Siegfried Wiessner, Director of the Graduate Program in Intercultural Human Rights, and Ms. Rossanna Hernandez Mitchell, J.D. Candidate and J.D. Editor-in-Chief of the Intercultural Human Rights Law Review.

The panel explored the existential threat posed by Russia's invasion to the post-World War II international legal order, characterized by the prohibition of the use of force and the values of human rights and an order of human dignity. Potential responses and their effectiveness were also discussed. The difficulties of merely observing ever-increasing atrocities and international crimes were noted, as was the game-changing environment of the nuclear armament of the aggressor, which makes humanitarian intervention an endeavor risking the survival of humankind.

"Russia's invasion of Ukraine constitutes an existential threat to the values-based international legal order established after World War II. The atrocities committed in its wake exacerbate this violation. Both need an effective response by a united international community," said Professor Dr. Siegfried Wiessner.

Dr. Denys Bakaiev was born and raised in Ukraine and is currently an Intercultural Human Rights LL.M. student. His family is in Ukraine fighting against Russian forces and struggling to survive.

"I thank my fellow students and professors for allowing me to share in this forum the human and the material devastation going on in my country. The whole nation of Ukraine is fighting for its very survival," stated Dr. Bakaiev. "My family in Kharkiv and Odessa are part of this battle. War crimes, genocide, forced displacement of civilians, refugees, massacres—all testify to Putin's horrifying war of aggression. The future is grim, but our resolve is unwavering. War in Ukraine is a war of Democracy v. Authoritarianism. In this battle we need the US support as never before," he added.

