Veterans are Employed, Spending, and Active, Finds Latest Study from Refuel Agency

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A recent survey of Post 9/11 Veterans, ages 21-44, find they outpace the general market in spending power, employment and purchasing. Refuel Agency, the largest provider of media + marketing services to reach military, teen, college, and multicultural consumers throughout the U.S., published their latest Refuel Agency Military Explorer Series™ with some surprising results about these unique consumers.

There are 40 million people in the military community—including active duty, reserves, veterans, spouses, and their dependents—representing 12% of the total US population. Of these, Post 9/11 Veterans alone wield $198.7B spending power, up $16.5B compared to 2020 (GfK MRI-Simmons). And with that purchasing power we see strong spending as online shopping increased 30%. Like their predecessors, the new veterans are loyal to brands that support the military community, and they are 21% more motivated by "Made in America".

The Refuel study also found Post 9/11 Veterans are transitioning careers and locations. Refuel found a 34% increase into non-military careers including Business Operations, Architecture, Engineering, and Information Systems. Colorado Springs and Atlanta indexed the highest for new locations to live. As a result, there is a 47% increase in home furnishing and improvement planned spending.

In the past year, Post 9/11 Veterans have leaned into Military-focused media outlets as their trusted source. Base access has increased for them whether with the new VHIC card or as Federal Employees on base. With this we have seen a 3X increase in influence by OOH ads among Post 9/11 Veterans. The study also showed year-to-year increase in connections to military associations and veteran service organizations.

Liz Carmo, VP Military Market at Refuel Agency explains, "Post 9/11 Veterans are 32% more likely to be employed full-time so brands should be paying attention to this audience. Knowing how to creatively and authentically reach the military audience is key."

