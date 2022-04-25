After ongoing success, Tridius continues to expand in Costa Rica

DALLAS, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tridius Technologies, based in Dallas, Texas, invested over $600k in 2021 to start operations in San Jose, Costa Rica. After official establishment, the board has approved an aggressive expansion plan for the next 24 months. The quality of technical resources in Costa Rica has provided Tridius with a scalable solution that has contributed to another record-breaking year of growth.

The country has been selected as a hub for nearshore operations and has proven to be of great success as the company continues to expand its portfolio of business relationships across the United States. Tridius Technologies employees working in both the Costa Rican and the US sites are projected to be in the triple digits sometime around 2023.

"Our ongoing investment in Costa Rica reflects confidence in Tridius's ability to deliver Microsoft technology to our clients with excellence. The passion and skills of our San Jose team has enabled us to take on bigger and more complex projects." – Matthew Ramsey, CEO of Tridius Technologies.

Thanks to excellent business relationships and a wide portfolio of North American clients, Tridius plans to open at least 30 more vacancies by the end of this year. The company is looking for bilingual professionals, specialized in Microsoft solutions such as .Net, Microsoft Azure Business Central, Dynamics 365, amongst others.

Ready to join our Tridius Family? To learn more about the opportunities at our company, make sure to visit our website and LinkedIn page.

About Tridius

Tridius Technologies is a Microsoft Gold Partner that provides technical consulting solutions based on innovative tools in the industry. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas with nearshore operations in San Jose, Costa Rica.

Why Join Tridius?

Tridius Technologies is committed to representing its core values such as humility, integrity, authenticity, desire for learning and professional growth. We offer an attractive series of benefits that include competitive salary, private health insurance, performance bonuses, flexible schedules, work from home, official Microsoft certifications, and more.

