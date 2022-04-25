ASICS TAKES PRODUCT PERSONALISATION TO NEXT LEVEL AT META : Time : Trials - LAUNCHING THE EVOLVED METASPEED™ + SERIES OPTIMISED TO CONTINUE QUEST TO UNLOCK FASTEST EVER TIMES

LONDON, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ASICS is today announcing the latest updates to its record breaking METASPEED™ series as they take the performance of their product personalization to the next level.

Building on the breakthrough success of the first METASPEED™ shoes introduced in 2021, ASICS has utilized data accumulated through its elite athletes in competition to refine the product design to cater for the two major running styles allowing every runner to perform at their personal best and record their fastest times yet. Introducing the METASPEED™ EDGE+ and the METASPEED™ SKY+ shoes.

METASPEED™ + SERIES – ATHLETE INSIGHT TAKES PERSONALIZATION TO THE NEXT LEVEL

Since its launch, METASPEED™ shoes have has helped elite runners win medals at international competitions, including gold medals at both men's and women's triathlon at Tokyo2020, and achieved over 200 Personal Bests, and counting.

The unique design of the METASPEED™ SKY+ model for stride runners and the METASPEED™ EDGE+ model for those with a cadence style continues to center on a crucial insight by scientists at the ASICS Institute of Sport Science (ISS): Athletes perform better when running in shoes that are optimized for their running style. Therefore, ASICS has again created two models so everyone will have the opportunity to run faster.

Both models now feature increased volumes of the FF BLAST™ TURBO foam and more targeted placement of the product's carbon plates to ensure that runners can increase their stride length and build increased speed in a way that is natural to their running style.

The sports scientists at the ISS were able to measure that these product advancements provided elite athletes with shoes more suited to the two major running styles and as a result this improved performance. Initial tests already showed that the METASPEED™ SKY+ and EDGE+ increased the running economy by more than 2% compared to ASICS' traditional racing models1, giving all runners the opportunity to run their fastest times yet.

METASPEED™ SKY+

The METASPEED™ SKY+ racing shoe is designed to help runners go faster by extending their stride length considerably. Thanks to an energetic FF BLAST TURBO foam and a propulsive carbon plate precisely placed to gain more bounce-back, runners wearing these shoes can conserve more energy while maintaining their pace at the later stages of the race.

METASPEED™ SKY+ shoe is available from 14 June 2022.

METASPEED™ EDGE+

The METASPEED™ EDGE+ racing shoe is designed to help cadence-type runners go faster by extending their stride length while allowing them to control cadence more easily. Runners wearing these shoes can experience a fast underfoot feel, thanks to the energetic midsole foam and a propulsive carbon plate appropriately placed for more efficient gait motion enabling them to elongate their stride and conserve energy while controlling their running tempo.

METASPEED™ EDGE+ shoe is available from 14 June 2022.

The METASPEED™ + series has been developed and tested alongside some of the world's top athletes. Eilish McColgan tested an early prototype at the 2022 Ras Al Khaimah Half Marathon and set a personal best and British record of one hour, six minutes and 26 seconds, improving the previous record by 21 seconds. Athletes such as Julien Wanders and Mekdes Woldu, have also achieved PBs wearing the prototypes and will be looking for further success at the META : Time : Trials.

META : Time : Trials - New Times Await

The METASPEED™ + models were unveiled at ASICS' META : Time : Trials – a milestone event in the history of ASICS in Málaga, Spain. Inspired by the Tour de France time trials, the World Athletics certified META : Time : Trials challenged ASICS' elite athletes to push each other to run their fastest ever times across a series of race distances. The event offered an optimal product proofing opportunity for the new models.

President, CEO and COO, Representative Director of ASICS, Yasuhito Hirota said: "At ASICS we are driven by our founding principle: we want to help everyone achieve a sound mind in a sound body through sport. At the heart of this philosophy is an unwavering belief in the power of human-centric design to create products that deliver the perfect balance of peak performance and protection for every kind of athlete. This is highlighted by the METASPEED™ + where our access to a breadth of elite data and the success of our debut product in international competition has amplified our commitment to continued product development. As a result, we have taken product personalization to the next level to continue our quest to help athletes break more personal bests in 2022.

This year's META: Time : Trials and launch of the METASPEED™ + series reiterates our continued commitment to provide elite athletes with the platform to achieve their potential, while maintaining ASICS' position as a pioneer of innovation in the running sector."

1Results based on tests conducted by a 3rd party on Feb. 2021 and Mar. 2022.

Anima Sana In Corpore Sano, meaning "A Sound Mind in a Sound Body," is an old Latin phrase from which ASICS is derived and the fundamental platform on which the brand still stands. The company was founded more than 60 years ago by Kihachiro Onitsuka and is now a leading designer and manufacturer of running shoes, as well as, other athletic footwear, apparel and accessories. For more information, visit www.asics.com.

The stripe design featured on the sides of the ASICS®shoes is a registered trademark of ASICS Corporation.

